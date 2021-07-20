Welcome To The New Catholic Truth Blog!

20Jul

We’ve been working on our blog to make it more accessible, not to mention “modern” – we need to be modern to keep Tradition alive! We hope you like it!

Sincere thanks to Chris, Devonto Web Design, for his first class work on our behalf. 

 

Comments (9)

  • gabriel syme Reply

    I love the new look, well done to all involved!

    I had one minor suggestion – why not include a link to CT’s youtube page, on the website “links” page?

    (I see that there is one of the videos on the “about us” page, but maybe a link could be added in case someone doesn’t realise that there are others?)

    I am very impressed by the new set-up: I like the ability to see several topics at once, as well as how the “discussion topics” are split off in a separate zone.

    And the accessible newsletter archive is also excellent.

    Well done again!

    July 20, 2021 at 3:26 pm
    • editor Reply

      Gabriel Syme,

      Many thanks for you wonderfully encouraging praise of the new site. Your suggestion falls into the category of “ask and you shall receive” – check the links! Thanks for that.

      Chris at Devonto set this up in a matter of days – that is, years of content and planning were re-organised into the new site in a matter of a few days. I recommend his services to everyone. His patience with my ridiculous questions and confusions knows no bounds!

      Thanks again Gabriel Syme.

      July 20, 2021 at 3:37 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    Thank God your back up and running i actually thought that The Godfather had issued a decree that we mustn’t say anything wrong about His Diabolical Hateful Decision. Still give it time give it time.

    July 20, 2021 at 3:32 pm
    • editor Reply

      FOOF,

      I hear the Decree is in the pipeline! Hope you like the site! A word of praise for Chris would not go astray!

      July 20, 2021 at 3:38 pm
  • Andrew Reply

    I like the format. It’s much more readable on my laptop.

    July 20, 2021 at 4:51 pm
    • editor Reply

      That’s great, Andrew. I know lots will be pleased that they can now access it on their phones. That’s been a request for a long time, now, so delighted to oblige.

      July 20, 2021 at 4:53 pm
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    I too like the format. I must offer my thanks to Chris, Devonto Web design for his work. Like Gabriel Syme I am impressed with the new set up.

    July 20, 2021 at 5:42 pm
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    I like the new format too. The new look grabs your (or rather my attention)

    July 20, 2021 at 5:57 pm
    • editor Reply

      Theresa Rose,

      Thank you for your positive feedback. For once we’re getting brilliant sunshine these days, as you know, so I think it’ll be a while before some of the other regulars are back at their screens! Still, they’re bound to nosy along sooner or later.

      Me? Now that I’ve caught up with emails and texts, after days of neglect, I’m off to enjoy some lazing around in the sunshine! myself!

      July 20, 2021 at 6:23 pm

