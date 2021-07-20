Welcome To The New Catholic Truth Blog!editor
We’ve been working on our blog to make it more accessible, not to mention “modern” – we need to be modern to keep Tradition alive! We hope you like it!
Sincere thanks to Chris, Devonto Web Design, for his first class work on our behalf.
I love the new look, well done to all involved!
I had one minor suggestion – why not include a link to CT’s youtube page, on the website “links” page?
(I see that there is one of the videos on the “about us” page, but maybe a link could be added in case someone doesn’t realise that there are others?)
I am very impressed by the new set-up: I like the ability to see several topics at once, as well as how the “discussion topics” are split off in a separate zone.
And the accessible newsletter archive is also excellent.
Well done again!
Gabriel Syme,
Many thanks for you wonderfully encouraging praise of the new site. Your suggestion falls into the category of “ask and you shall receive” – check the links! Thanks for that.
Chris at Devonto set this up in a matter of days – that is, years of content and planning were re-organised into the new site in a matter of a few days. I recommend his services to everyone. His patience with my ridiculous questions and confusions knows no bounds!
Thanks again Gabriel Syme.
Thank God your back up and running i actually thought that The Godfather had issued a decree that we mustn’t say anything wrong about His Diabolical Hateful Decision. Still give it time give it time.
FOOF,
I hear the Decree is in the pipeline! Hope you like the site! A word of praise for Chris would not go astray!
I like the format. It’s much more readable on my laptop.
That’s great, Andrew. I know lots will be pleased that they can now access it on their phones. That’s been a request for a long time, now, so delighted to oblige.
I too like the format. I must offer my thanks to Chris, Devonto Web design for his work. Like Gabriel Syme I am impressed with the new set up.
I like the new format too. The new look grabs your (or rather my attention)
Theresa Rose,
Thank you for your positive feedback. For once we’re getting brilliant sunshine these days, as you know, so I think it’ll be a while before some of the other regulars are back at their screens! Still, they’re bound to nosy along sooner or later.
Me? Now that I’ve caught up with emails and texts, after days of neglect, I’m off to enjoy some lazing around in the sunshine! myself!