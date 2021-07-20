Pope Francis: Traditionis Custodes Backfiring?

20Jul

Pope Francis: Traditionis Custodes Backfiring?

Silence in Scotland, as the Bishops (presumably) reflect on whether to move forward (to build the TLM congregations) or backward (into battle again)…

Pope Francis may soon regret his attempt to finally kill off the Traditional Latin Mass – some congregations have increased dramatically already, and not all bishops are “obeying”…

