Covid: Push For Children In Certain Groups (E.G. Disabled) To Be Vaccinated – Healthy or Sinister?

From today, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising that children at increased risk of serious COVID-19 disease are offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities. Read more on the UK Government’s website here

