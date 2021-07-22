Covid: Push For Children In Certain Groups (E.G. Disabled) To Be Vaccinated – Healthy or Sinister?editor
From today, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising that children at increased risk of serious COVID-19 disease are offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities. Read more on the UK Government’s website here
I think this is definitely sinister. Why would you vaccinate children when they are not likely to become infected and when they do, it’s very mild?
The other thing that makes me think this is sinister is that this push to vaccinate children came quite suddenly and from all over the place at the same time – which is a feature of this whole pandemic. They begin by saying no need to vaccinate children, then they say yes, older children, now it’s younger children – and I read somewhere that they want to vaccinate two year old toddlers. What next, babies?
I don’t know what they are up to, exactly, but it is definitely sinister to target not just children, but disabled children – is this all about eugenics?
Margaret Mary,
I agree that this is sinister. I do not any reason why children would/should be vaccinated when they are unlikely to become infected – and as you say ‘when they do, it’s very mild’.
I have just come across this link about the vaccinations. It seems the Pfizer ”vaccine”, contains a high amount of graphene oxide and hardly anything else. Dangerous stuff.
https://gloria.tv/post/Eo7eV3T3BQrS637nugibcgKR6
No way should this be given to children, never mind adults.
“Sinister” is the correct word to describe this Satanist mirage, from beginning to end. Here’s an article about one of the chief sinister players in this mirage: Google and its parent company Alphabet:
https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/07/22/the-real-reason-google-is-directly-engaged-in-pushing-ubiquitous-vaccinations/
RCAVictor
That’s a very interesting insight into who’s involved in what, and why. A bit frightening as well to think that Communist/Nazi eugenics is very much alive and thriving in our so-called free democratic societies with the full knowledge and participation of our so-called anti-Communist, anti-Nazi leaders. Just shows how they can change perceptions and hide their evils via a propaganga media machine with Google as its beating black heart. Crimes against humanity sounds even too weak an accusation for what these animals are doing.
Am sorry but Sinister is not the Word to describe this it’s EVIL pure EVIL. If these Gates Poisons don’t Kill Children they will without a Doubt Sterilise them . The tie up especially with the Deaths of Child Bearing Women throughout the World is certainly no coincidence. Also their has to be a Link ,an Evil Link that no one to my Knowledge ( I stand to be corrected) has said about The Birth Control Pills and these Injections. I know that Women also well past the Menopause according to some Sites have started to Bleed Heavily after having will fully went like Lambs to the Slaughter to have these Poisons Injected into them . Most if not all on here know the Evil of Gates . Soros and Fauci 3 Eugenic Freaks who are involved in all of this Evil.
Please everyone always remember that Gates has already said that the Population of the Earth could be reduced by 15% with Better VACCINE PROGRAMS and Better Re Productive Health I.E. Abortions. Murdering Babies themselves won’t do the Job ( although their trying their Hardest) . Their are only 2 ways to reduce the Earths Population by Approximately 1Billion . A Nuclear War or Sterilisation of us The Peasants. Parents with Young Children, be more aware of these Diabolical Injections than anything upon your Children.
Doctor Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, is calling the so-called pandemic and its vaccination programme a 2 phase programme of “bioterrorism” launched against the populations of the nations. The first phase was a manufactured virus which eradicated a vast number of very elderly people. Phase 2 is a vaccine which is potentially catastrophic in young people, though not exclusively the young.
That they are targetting first the disabled young, knowing what we know about the elderly already killed, there’s a strong stench of eugenics at work. The vaccines are also heavily suspected of causing miscarriages and infertility in young women, which all adds up to a programme to massively reduce the global population under the pretext of a deadly virus – a virus that they all know does not affect the young!
Interesting that they’re not banning unvaccinated senior citizens from bingo halls, only the unvaccinated young who are threatened with a total ban on all social events unless they submit to the experimental treatment that could potentially end their lives.
Here’s an interesting article by Dr. McCullough on the subject – very enlightening, especially given the backing he has from other prominent scientists and doctors such as Dr. Mike Yeadon.
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/dr-peter-mccullough-covid-vaccines-have-already-killed-50000-americans/
So far, within EU nations, the officially recorded death toll from vaccinations stands at 17,500 and the adverse reactions stand at 1.7 million, of which 50% are very serious and life changing. In the U.S. the officially recorded deaths stand at nearly 7,000 with 35,000 serious adverse reactions. However, according to one whistleblower who works within the U.S. CDC (Centre for Disease Control), the actual numbers of deaths and adverse reactions are 10 times the officially stated figure. If true, and this person has already signed a legal affidavit declaring it to be true, then we are looking at almost 70,000 dead from the vaccines in the U.S. thus far with 350,000 serious adverse reactions. That would explain why a number of countries, including, I believe, the UK, have no critial reactions reporting in place for these vaccines. As the whistleblower executive from one NHS board recently explained, if just one flu jab resulted in a person being unable to get out of bed for weeks afterwards, then the entire programme would be stopped dead in its tracks until a full investigation was carried out. Yet, said this woman, this critical reaction is an everyday occurrence with the COVID vaccines and no one is allowed to reoprt the fact or stop the programme. I think the evil intelligence behind the entire scam and the evil of forced vaccination of the entire world with this highly dangerous experimental vaccination programme, for a virus that’s not a threat to the majority of human beings, has clearly from Hell proper. The world’s leaders are part of it, they are sold out to the hidden powers behind the Satanic New World Order. One day it will all come out into the public domain, especially when millions begin to die from the vaccines.