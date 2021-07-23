Science, Crime, Faith: How Our Lady Is A Winner!

The story about the miraculous statue found in St Alphonsus famous book Glories of Mary is thought-provoking to say the least, as is the video-narrator’s commentary towards the end about the fact that we all die – those who have had “the jab” and those who have not had “the jab”. Food for thought about the relationship between crime and faith, and science and faith, most especially about the power of Our Lady. I’m sure we all have stories to tell about our experiences of Our Lady’s power, whether healing miracles or conversion stories – feel free to share in this discussion…

