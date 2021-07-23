Science, Crime, Faith: How Our Lady Is A Winner!editor
The story about the miraculous statue found in St Alphonsus famous book Glories of Mary is thought-provoking to say the least, as is the video-narrator’s commentary towards the end about the fact that we all die – those who have had “the jab” and those who have not had “the jab”. Food for thought about the relationship between crime and faith, and science and faith, most especially about the power of Our Lady. I’m sure we all have stories to tell about our experiences of Our Lady’s power, whether healing miracles or conversion stories – feel free to share in this discussion…
I am reminded of the story of Claude Newman, a young man who was awaiting execution in an American prison. He had never heard of Our Lady. But miracle of miracles happened following Our Lady appearing to him….. well this is his story.
https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-amazing-conversion-of-death-row-inmate-claude-newman
We all will die one day, vaccinated or not. Do we really consider death and whether we will die in a state of grace or not? Are we prepared for death? For death can come like a thief in the night.
That’s the first time av heard that story of the Young Man in Prison then going to be Executed and Our Blessed Lady saves him, of Course I believe in Miracles over Science. The thing being is that I do not Believe Science. One of the Worst cases for Science is surely those who Believe in the Big Bang . The theory of course that Everything came from Nothing. Also too many ( so called Science Experts) are so wrong on so many things.
I was and still am a bit Amazed at the Life of Stephen Hawking said to be one if not the Greatest Mind of our time . I personally believe that Hawking was put on this Earth and given a great Mind by God to cure Motor Nuerone Disease of which he suffered from for most of his life, yet he chose to study and write about Black Holes which are Neither Here nor There especially when the nearest one is according to Science 1.500 Light Years away. Which is a LONG walk in anybody’s Language.
As for the so called Science attached to The Chinese Fabricated Disease we who at least have some common sense wouldn’t trust The Likes of Fauci to watch Our Dogs . Also we all know whether you take the Mengele Injections or not, Die we must . Those 3 Little words Then He Died apply to all of us ,of course again these Frankenstein Scientists funded by the Likes of The Evil Gates and Fauci are going all out for Artificial Intelligence.