SSPX Response to Traditionis Custodes – No!editor
To read the Letter from the Superior General of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) in light of the publication of the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes click here
I am caught between Pius X and Francis. I also say ‘no’. I say no to choosing further schism which I feel is desirable only by Satan. We need to unite. For me schism will come only when the Real Presence is denied. Until then I believe all Masses are valid. I know that the ancient rites are the most beautiful and faithful and closest to tradition but I say no to the idea that the Novus Ordo and the 16 documents of Vatican ll are heretical. I know that the abuse of some progressives in its wake was heretical and that the Marxists hold sway today but I say no to the idea that from Paul Vl onwards we have had bad popes incapable of being true shepherds.Vatican Il did not ban TLM but not enough was done to protect those faithful to it. Benedict tried to redress the damage. I don’t know enough about Canon law, but this Motu Propio is invalid, I think. Still, it’s too soon for schism. I pray every day for the conversion of Francis and the resurrection of the Church. I will now add a petition to God that there will be true bishops who will protect the Latin Mass. It’s heaven on earth.
Pauline Gallagher
I think that perhaps you misunderstand the position of the SSPX re the Mass and the documents of Vatican II. The talk of schism was the Vatican’s version of fake news to keep the faithful away from Tradition. There was never an act of schism on the part of Archbishop Lefebvre, which has since been tacitly and quietly admitted by not a few senior prelates. What the Archbishop done in 1988, when he consecrated 4 bishops without papal permission, was allowed for in Canon Law in cases where genuine necessity arises. Indeed, a bishop who consecrates other bishops for such a reason, even if he were honestly mistaken about a crisis, is not punished under Canon Law. So no one who knew the teaching of the Church ever believed that Archbishop Lefebvre was a schismatic. He served the Church faithfully for 60 years as priest and bishop and was named by Pius XII “the best of my Apostolic Delegates” Archbishop Vigano has recently stated that in his opinion Archbishop Lefebvre will one day be declared a Doctor of the Church. I agree with him.
As for the SSPX position on the New Mass, it has always been that the New Mass can be valid – i.e. when celebrated with the correct matter, form and intention – but is at all times illicit by the very nature of its construction. It is an entirely new rite that did not emanate from old older rites but rather copied from the Protestant meal service invented by the apostate Archbishop Cranmer in 16th century Reformation Britain. Its chief architect confirmed this publicly in 1974 when he announced “the new liturgy is a conquest of the Catholic Church”. And so it has proved with its destructive spirit. Archbishop Lefebvre called it “poisonous” to Catholic spirituality, a certain way to have your faith diminished over time, which is exactly what has happened to most who attend it.
The SSPX has never called the documents of Vatican II “heretical” either – that’s another untruth told about the SSPX to make it appear schismatic. There are certainly two documents that could be said to border on heresy but the rest are just dangerous by reason of what Michael Davies called the “time bombs” hidden behind their ambiguous wording.
Now, just to come back to the New Mass. I had to attend my aunt’s funeral recently in a Modernist parish and I can tell you without any doubt that the Mass was certainly not valid. The priest used a host for the consecration the size of a dinner plate, which is forbidden, and I could tell by his manner of offering that he didn’t have the mind of the Church when consecrating. He could not wait to rush everyone through that Mass, not even bothering to incense or bless the coffin. And of course no black vestments or altar servers – it was horrendous. That’s the problem with the New Mass and the new ecclesiology – what do the priests believe the Mass is? A lot of them certainly don’t believe it’s the sacrifice of Calvary being offered in perpetuity to God the Father. I would never return to that Mass, not even if the ancient Mass of the saints and martyrs was taken from me. I also know priests who have resolved never to celebrate it again, as the late Bishop Salvadore Lazo did when he discovered the treasure of the true Latin Mass.
As regards the motu Proprio of Francis – it is a clearly hateful document written with vengeance against those faithful to the true Mass and doctrine of the Church. Disobeying this Pope when he abuses the power of his office in this way is not “schism”, as you appear to believe, it is our Catholic duty attested to by many saints and theologians who have written and spoken of such circumstances in the past. We have no business judging a Pope but we do have a right and duty to refuse obedience when he commands a wicked thing. Besides that, obedience to God is more important than obedience to men when making a choice between the faith of our fathers and the Modernist innovations of power abusing prelates.
Great response from Fr. Pagliarani, straight to the point – no compromise. It was refreshing to see the SSPX make this firm declaration against an abusive Pope.
I was greatly edified by Fr. Pagliarani’s letter, but I also wondered where he’s been hiding all this passionate eloquence since he was elected. This document should be a source of great strength and encouragement to all Catholics committed to Tradition.
The priest was instructed to read this letter this week. He assured us that the Latin Mass will never disappear from the face of the earth!
This was the first time I attended the Traditional Latin Mass having been raised in the Novus Ordo. I would go every week but it is very far away. I am thinking of going once a month regularly. I’m researching about St. Pius V who instituted the mass of the Council of Trent and reigned during Battle of Lepanto. Presently I have an idea that the Church could benefit from a “Vatican III” or another council like Trent to reinstate the Tridentine Mass. Also I am hoping for the cardinals and bishops to produce a document describing all the major Protestant sects, Eastern Orthodox Church, Judaism, etc. explaining when they were founded, why they disagree with Catholicism, what they need to do to unify with the Church and the Pope. The hierarchy should formalize and propagate this information, which the learned already know, to the lay people in simple language for evangelization. It will help people learn about Catholicism in the process of discussing with neighbors, community, and in teaching others while the parishes are revived by a return to Tradition. So-called interfaith dialogue on formal levels achieves nothing since religious leaders will not renounce their creeds or compromise with others. The Catholic Church shouldn’t become more like the world in a vain attempt to growth, i.e. Novus Ordo. Let us pray that the Church may be one as the Trinity is one.
While they’re at it the pope and the hierarchy would also Consecrate Russia exactly as prescribed by Our Lady…