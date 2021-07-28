UK Member of Parliament: We Are Slipping Into The Kind of Tyranny They Have in China

Steve Baker MP is remarkably outspoken in the above interview on talkRadio… Should make us think about the Government Ministers who are keen on vaccine passports and other restrictions on our freedom. Should also make us wonder why the Scottish (and Welsh and Northern Irish) politicians are remaining silent, not to mention what it will take for churchmen to speak out to warn us about the slippery slope of which Steve Baker speaks, because our freedoms come from God not any Government.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



