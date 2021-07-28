UK Member of Parliament: We Are Slipping Into The Kind of Tyranny They Have in China

UK Member of Parliament: We Are Slipping Into The Kind of Tyranny They Have in Chinaeditor
Steve Baker MP is remarkably outspoken in the above interview on talkRadio… Should make us think about the Government Ministers who are keen on vaccine passports and other restrictions on our freedom. Should also make us wonder why the Scottish (and Welsh and Northern Irish) politicians are remaining silent, not to mention what it will take for churchmen to speak out to warn us about the slippery slope of which Steve Baker speaks, because our freedoms come from God not any Government.
Editor
While I am pleased to see that Steve Baker has come out publicly with what’s really happening, I’m afraid that unless politicians of like mind – and there are many of them – take some serious action against this criminal Johnson and his globalist cohorts then they are just windbags. Our way of life is under threat in the UK as people like Johnson sell out to Communist China and all they do is sit around bemoaning the downward trend. We need a peaceful, yet forceful, uprising of good politicians and people. They need to arrest Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and all others involved in this international conspiracy and bring them to trial for their crimes against their own people as well as humanity in general. Anything less is doomed to failure against these arrogant international criminals.
Athanasius,
Since I found Steve Baker very good at responding to communications during the Brexit debate, I’ll send the link to this thread to him, in the hope that he takes your point very seriously.
A few minutes later… done and dusted.
Editor
I would love to think that politicians like Steve Baker have seen enough already to know that what’s happening under Johnson has nothing to do with health and everything to do with changing the way we live in the West – the facts are there for all to research – but I fear that he and his more honourable colleagues will do nothing more than bemoan the criminality. Johnson has sought the backing of the Communists on the opposition benches throughout this illegal usurpation of power while objecting Conservatives have just sat silent. It has to stop – they have to realise the seriousness of the globalist Communist conspiracy Boris Johnson is involved in and do something quickly to get him out of office. He’s no true Conservative, that’s for sure.
Athanasius,
I’ve had a brief acknowledgement/”sincerely thank you” email from Steve Baker – I am confident that he will do what he can to push his fellow Conservatives. He’ll have a willing ear in Sir Desmond Swayne and a few others. The one to watch is the ambitious Michael Gove now pushing to keep us in this prison for as long as possible.
My guess is that he has believed the daft polls which tell us that Nicola Sturgeon is a “strong leader” because of her restrictions but the fact is, people are sick and tired of this and if only the mainstream media would give us a voice, the likes of Gove would soon change his tune.
Editor
I don’t doubt Steve Baker’s sincerity but I really don’t think that he and his fellow Conservative backbenchers fully understand what Boris Johnson is involved in. This man has actually conspired with other globalist leaders (all Socialists like his opposition supporters) to eradicate freedom and democracy from the Western world by this fake COVID-19 narriative.
They have to comprehend the enormity of the very real global crime against humanity that’s unfolding right now – it’s far more bleak than anything Churchill faced against the Nazis. The time for objection speeches has passed, it’s now time for these politicians to rise to the challenge and get Johnson out of government while there is still time to save our way of life.
Just to demonstrate how deceitful a criminal Johnson is it’s worth noting that when “Freedom Day” arrived in the UK he had arranged for millions of people to be pinged on their mobile phones and told to self isolate. It was a new way of locking down and endangering the economy while pretending that he was a truly freedom-loving man. They need to watch this fox like a hawk!
Just to underline my comment about Michael Gove – only a few months ago he was denying the possibility of vaccine passports. Listen to him now…
Editor
Gove was never a trustworthy politician – he’ll sell out to the highest bidder. Remember when he was Boris Johnson’s campaign supporter for Prime Minister and then turned on Johnson at the 11th hour. These are the types Johnson likes to employ because they are as deceitful and self-serving as he is. A real band of rogues running our country now, every single one dishonourable and wed to globalist Socialism. Sadly I include Rees-Mogg in this, he’s another who sacrificed his principles for position.
There have been some rumblings from the American military about this rapid slide into medical tyranny, as well as the same from a group of French military (or ex-military). Any similar noises from the British military?
RCA Victor,
I’ve not heard anything from the military – that would be considered “un-British” LOL!
I’m encouraged to hear an MP speaking about the dangers of slipping into the kind of tyranny that goes on in China. Let’s hope he does something to fight this.
Meanwhile, north of the border, Nicola is throwing her weight about again – threatening people who spread “disinformation” about the vaccine.
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/nicola-sturgeon-blasts-anti-vax-24627445
Lily
Public Health Scotland has listed 3,800 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID over the period December 2020 to July 3, 2021. Over the same period it registers 5,400 deaths within 28 days of vaccination. I wonder if comrade Sturgeon would consider that shocking death toll to be “disinformation” posted on an official Scottish government website?
I think most people can see where she’s trying to go with this, she’s trying to apply the Beijing method of frightening concerned people with punishment if they dare to tell the truth in public. It’s what Communists do best – they threaten and terrorise.
Athanasius,
Those are stats to keep a note of – as you say, that can hardly be classed as disinformation when it’s posted on the Scottish government’s official website!
Here’s another very good MP – one of my favourites – speaking in Parliament way back on 1st December, 2020. Interestingly, Steve Baker MP also speaks in this short clip. Both prophetic, given what we are seeing now… And I LOVE Sir Desmond Swayne’s suggestion about how to persuade/convince people to take the vaccine. Spot on!
Editor
I agree with you about Sir Desmond Swayne, he’s a very honourable politician. Have you noticed, though, that every time he or Steve Baker make a great speech like this parliament is almost totally empty. I think that in itself tells us how little support they have and how utterly corrupt the majority of politicians are.