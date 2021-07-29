Glasgow Catholic Church Latest To Burn Down As Churches Burn Across West – But Why?

In the morning hours of July 28, a devastating fire destroyed St Simon Church, the third-oldest Catholic church in Glasgow. [Pictured above].

More than thirty firefighters were mobilised. Since Second World War, the church was used by Polish soldiers and immigrants. For its 150th anniversary, it was totally renovated between 2005 and 2008. After the fire, it has been left barely standing. Continue reading Again! Does Anyone Wonder Why Churches Are Burning All Over the West? here

