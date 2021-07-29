Glasgow Catholic Church Latest To Burn Down As Churches Burn Across West – But Why?

Glasgow Catholic Church Latest To Burn Down As Churches Burn Across West – But Why?

In the morning hours of July 28, a devastating fire destroyed St Simon Church, the third-oldest Catholic church in Glasgow.  [Pictured above].

More than thirty firefighters were mobilised. Since Second World War, the church was used by Polish soldiers and immigrants. For its 150th anniversary, it was totally renovated between 2005 and 2008. After the fire, it has been left barely standing.  Continue reading Again! Does Anyone Wonder Why Churches Are Burning All Over the West? here

 

  • Josephine Reply

    I have wondered about these church burnings. I’ve not seen any in-depth analysis on TV news shows and I’ve not heard of anyone being arrested on suspicion, never mind charged or convicted.

    I was amazed to read this in the report linked above – I had never heard this about St Simon’s before:

    The church was built by Irish Father Daniel Gallagher who taught David Livingstone (+1873) Latin, thus enabling him to escape from the dye works at his birthplace and to become a physician, Protestant missionary and famous explorer in Africa.

    You learn something new every day, right enough!

    July 29, 2021 at 11:44 am
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    I have not seen any in-depth coverage either on TV news shows either. Never mind an arrest on suspicion, charged or even a conviction.

    Saint Simon’s Church though was the subject of a ‘desecration’ in 2019, where a statue was damage and I am not sure what else within the building. As an aside, I was baptised in this Church many years ago,

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-48106070

    July 29, 2021 at 1:45 pm

