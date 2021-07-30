Biden “Out To Lunch”… So, Who’s In Charge?editor
It’s very obvious that the “devout Catholic” currently occupying the White House is not in charge of the administration (mis)governing in his name. So, who, precisely, is running the show? Given the precarious state of the global geo-political situation at this time, don’t we all have a right to know?
“Don’t we all have a right to know?”
Not according to the billionaire fascists and socialists who control the flow of information these days, at an unheard of level of censorship. In fact, not finding out the truth is essential to their evil plans, which is why whenever truth manages to appear above the parapet it is immediately bombarded and smothered with claims of “disinformation,” “extremism,” “hate,” “nativism,” “climate doom,” “racism,” etc.
Two very newsworthy issues in particular are experiencing this censorship: the truth about COVID 19 and the “vaccines,” and the stolen American election.
Who’s in charge? Obama bragged a couple of years ago that he would like to sit in his basement in his sweats and dictate the course of the country to whichever puppet sat in the Oval Office. That may well be what he’s doing, but he’s not in charge either. Recall, if you will, how many vacations The Obama Men (thank you, FOOF) went on during his 8 years spent corrupting the government and infiltrating it with subversive leftist clowns. Obama does what he’s told.
Recall also how many times George Soros visited the White House during the Obama regime….
I’d say the hapless Biden is there only to sign executive orders and be trotted out with an ice cream cone when it suits his controllers. He can’t even complete a sentence, let alone make decisions. I can’t pin the tail on any specific names aside from Soros, so I’ll have to settle for Georgy Porgy himself, along with various members of the American intelligence community, aka the Deep State.
RCA Victor,
What I find astounding is the way the same media commentators who were merciless in their mockery of, and attacks on, Donald Trump, cover up for this manifestly incompetent man. Here’s a recent performance, hosted by the Democrat-friendly TV Channel CNN… Watch the face of the interviewer (Don Lemon) – totally hilarious.
Editor,
That “town hall” was, in fact, in my neck of the woods – and at a “Catholic” university, no less: Mt. St. Joseph, on the west side of Cincinnati. A school owned and operated by the Sisters of Charity, an aging, dying social justice warrior order who are best described as “nuns on the bus.” Or maybe these days it’s “nuns on the hybrid bus.” Those nuns on the bus actually have made a career of throwing the Catholic Faith under their bus.
Meanwhile, a ray of reality occurred when the Archbishop of Cincinnati said that if he had known that Biden was going to speak at a Catholic campus in his archdiocese, he never would have allowed it.
As for the double standard of the teleprompter readers, doesn’t astound me at all. They are the media arm of the Bolsheviks, and therefore they use all the Bolshevik tactics as outlined by Lenin.
RCA Victor,
It’s heartening to learn of the Archbishop showing unwillingness to allow Biden to speak on Catholic premises. That’s great and I hope Biden got to hear about it (though he’d forget the next minute!)
PS – “in your neck of the woods”? Why didn’t you go along to quiz and question the “President”?
I am just incredulous that this man is the President of America. He is obviously mentally ill. God help us all if he gets near that nuclear button!!
Michaela,
Joke Biden was refused defense security access by the Pentagon during the campaign and after his “election,” so no worries about nuclear buttons. Actually, he probably spends most of his time trying to figure out how to undo his shirt buttons…
RCA Victor,
He’s maybe more lucid than we think – or at least he surely was when he made this short and very revealing speech… If you’d gone along to that town hall meeting, you could have asked him about it…