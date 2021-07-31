UN: Covid Caused by Climate Change – Really?editor
The powers-that-be really do think we’re all stupid. Hands up if you think climate change is to blame for Covid… Or, would that be, er, China?
Comments (7)
I think ‘climate change’ was given a massive boost by Greta Thunberg https://podtail.com/en/podcast/culture-wars-podcast/the-religion-of-greta-thunberg (this was banned from YouTube). She has also given a massive boost to the cause for juvenile deliquency. Covid was, if not invented (he wouldn’t have the intelligence himself), given the green light, by Xi Jinping. I read a GREAT article on ‘climate change’ the other day. If I can find it, I’ll post it on here. I should have posted it at the time, but there you go . . . things to do, places to go, people to see . .
Here it is. The source wasn’t Catholic and if you sign up to them you’ll be inundated with emails, so I’ll leave it anonymous. But it made some good points:-
Climate change is happening now!
According to climate scientists, as reported by the BBC, the UK is now in the throes of disruptive climate change, which can only get worse if we fail to take urgent action to curb carbon emissions. Highlighting our hotter, sunnier and rainier weather over the last decade, they warn that in the years to come we are likely to see, as a regular occurrence, temperatures of over 40°C (that’s 104°F in old money) (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-57988023).
That would indeed be hot, if it happens, and our climate is undeniably changing. But the UK has always been subject to climatic fluctuation – between 1309 and 1814, for instance, the Thames froze over 23 times, and on five occasions the ice was so thick that fairs were held. As reported by the BBC, ‘It was colder in those days. The frost fairs took place during the Little Ice Age, roughly between 1350-1850 (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-25862141). Conversely, during the Roman occupation of Britain, the weather had been warm enough to grow grapes in the North of England (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2171973/Tree-ring-study-proves-climate-WARMER-Roman-Medieval-times-modern-industrial-age.html). Something we still can’t yet successfully do, despite the rise in temperature.
So some of us might perhaps be excused for thinking that UK weather is much as it’s always been. Cloudy, wet, with the ‘odd’ day of sun, but overall pretty mild. That said, however, the weather globally has been rather bizarre over the last few years, and the temperature has clearly been going up. After all, this year alone we’ve seen killer heatwaves and fires reported in the US and Canada, deadly flooding in China and across Europe, and unprecedented temperatures in the Arctic circle, leading to an alarming thaw of the permafrost. All of which would seem to indicate a seismic shift in the world’s climate.
Enter the scientists. If we don’t control and reverse this trend now, they say, Earth will become uninhabitable. But lest this make you feel a bit nervous – or even ready to throw in the towel – not to worry, because they have the answer! We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they proclaim, with the zeal of those proselytizing a new religion. Mankind must eliminate its carbon footprint!
To achieve this, they recommend changes such as swapping cars for bikes; limiting air travel; eating less meat and dairy foods; swapping all our old light bulbs for LEDs and energy efficient lighting; investing ‘wisely’; and overall cutting our consumption and waste (see, for example, https://www.imperial.ac.uk/stories/climate-action/).
Now some of these suggestions are undoubtedly good. As a society we do without doubt consume far more than we need, with the result that there’s a lot of waste. And that being so, we are not properly caring for creation, as commanded by God, but abusing our position – and, to our shame, leaving some with nothing at all. But some of the scientists’ recommended behaviours have more the whiff of mission than a properly assessed and validated response. In fact, much of this, as articulated for example by the prophet and high priestess of environmentalism, Greta Thunberg, feels like the promotion of a new ‘religion’. If we fail to appease the hungry and vicious climate gods, she warns, we shall deservedly be wiped from the face of the earth. So only by rejecting the industrialised ‘comforts’ of modern life and returning to a non-exploitative existence, can we hope to turn aside their wrath. Only in that way can be survive.
With the greatest respect, both she and the scientists are wrong. Yes, the Earth is under judgement and we need urgently to change our way of life, but becoming a vegan and swapping the family hatchback for bikes, however well intentioned, will at the end of the day achieve almost nothing. Even the scientists admit this. By our own efforts we cannot make the changes necessary to reverse what is happening.
By way of illustration, for centuries the permafrost has been the repository of over 1,600 billion tons of carbon, which is easily twice as much carbon as in the atmosphere today (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00659-y). As the permafrost melts, this is being released into the atmosphere, and there appears to be nothing we can do to stop it. Genomic scientists describe the thaw as releasing a massive carbon bomb, and in an effort to stop the pending explosion, top scientist Sir David King has proposed refreezing the Arctic. But just how realistic is that – and, even if possible, could we act fast enough, because this is happening now? So the inevitable question arises, in face of such threatened pollution, what can Greta’s gods really do to help?
Answer: nothing.
Yet there is a God who can help, and who is more than able to stop this catastrophic plunge towards oblivion. A God who flung stars into space, divided the firmament, and called forth life; and, what is more, who cares for and cherishes His creation. It is this Creator God that mankind, in its over-weaning pride – its hubris – has rejected. We have followed instead, with slavering adoration, the gods of self, of power, and of sexual satiation. We have said that we can be and do whatever we want, and that there is no morality – that we, through our knowledge, can exert control. That we can ‘recreate’ creation.
In all of this we have sinned, and that is why the world today is undergoing the changes we’re seeing, and hurtling towards destruction. For our rejection of God and worship of what is, at base, evil, we are a world under judgement. But what is happening now is not judgment. Rather, it is the precursor to judgment and a last chance to turn back.
For the continued survival of our species on planet Earth, we need to respond now, before it’s too late. Which means we need to repent our unthinking plunder of the world’s resources and our worship of sexual and other (over) indulgence, and turn back to God. And we need to ask Him to help and save us, before it’s too late.
Greta Thunberg’s climate gods can’t save, whatever we do. But our Creator God, who two thousand years ago sent His only begotten Son for our redemption, can.
WF,
I’ll read your comment later – right now I’ve just popped in to post this link – it’s a free newspaper which one of our readers gets in bulk and hands out to all and sundry in her local shopping area. Inside this edition, there’s some very good material on the climate propaganda
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/The-Light-11D-Miki-FINAL.pdf
Westminster Fly,
That’s a very informative post from you although I’m not sure if it’s YOU or the article you mentioned in your first comment, LOL! Whoever wrote it, it’s great.
Your final two sentences are absolutely true. I agree, totally.
Josephine,
WF said he would post “a great article” so I think – I certainly took the contents of his post to be that article, not written by WF but written by A.N. Other.
WF,
That really is “a great article” – I’ve not gone into the various links but the article itself is first class.
The very idea that the UN wants to blame “the virus” on climate change is little short of hilarious. These people really do think we’re all stupid. Plenty are, of course, but not all!
With every week that goes by, the globalist Satanists reveal their utter contempt for the “masses” that they pretend to care so much about. In fact, they care so much about us that they want to eliminate 95% of us from this vale of tears!
We are supposed to take these developments seriously, for example:
Greta Thunberg: a petulant, ignorant brat, is the credible poster child for “save the earth, the sky is falling!”
Joe Biden: a corrupt old pervert in the advanced stages of dementia, who spent the presidential campaign in his basement, won 80 million votes and has a mandate to finish off America.
Voter ID laws are racist, they discriminate against people of color – who apparently don’t have enough intelligence, according to the globalists, to obtain an ID.
To save the planet we need to eat weeds and drink recycled sewage…while the Satanists, as Abp. Vigano pointed out, feast on the choicest meats and delicacies.
And now, climate change caused the COVID crisis – rather than Chinese Communists creating a bioweapon in their Wuhan lab, funded by Anthony Fauci – a “crisis” from which Big Pharma and Bill Gates reap billions in profit.
I’m going to continue praying for Our Lady to cast a cloud of confusion and darkness over the voices of lies. I think it’s working….