Priest: God Hates The [Anti-Catholic] First Amendment of the US Constitution

“God hates the First Amendment more than He hates abortion!” With these words, Father Jonathan Loop, a priest of the traditional Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), began his sermon one Sunday in the Fall of 2020. If it was Fr. Loop’s intent to grab our attention from the start of his homily, he certainly succeeded in our case. From the pulpit of Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, Idaho, USA, Fr. Loop preached to hundreds of faithful that morning, beginning by reminding us how much more hateful violations of the first three Commandments are, compared to the latter seven, since the former are sins against the Honor of God. No Catholic would disagree with the concept, in principle, that murder is indeed less offensive to God than dishonoring His Sovereign Majesty. But Father then defined for his audience that, in the spectrum of grievousness, the sin of abortion comes under the Fifth Commandment since, he contended, abortion is murder. We will have more to say on this point later on; but suffice it to say that since abortion is the murder of an unbaptized child, we are not just dealing with killing, but with what most traditional theologians would agree is the denial of the child to ever enjoy the Beatific Vision…”

As the “Tradidi Quod” author goes on to point out, another SSPX priest, Father Christopher Hunter, anticipated all of Fr. Loop’s arguments by thirty years. So, to read the correction of Fr Loop in full, including his claim that the First Amendment is anti-Catholic, and to view the “Crisis #28 video (or read the salient points from the one hour video), click here

