Priest: God Hates The [Anti-Catholic] First Amendment of the US Constitution

“God hates the First Amendment more than He hates abortion!” With these words, Father Jonathan Loop, a priest of the traditional Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), began his sermon one Sunday in the Fall of 2020. If it was Fr. Loop’s intent to grab our attention from the start of his homily, he certainly succeeded in our case. From the pulpit of Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, Idaho, USA, Fr. Loop preached to hundreds of faithful that morning, beginning by reminding us how much more hateful violations of the first three Commandments are, compared to the latter seven, since the former are sins against the Honor of God. No Catholic would disagree with the concept, in principle, that murder is indeed less offensive to God than dishonoring His Sovereign Majesty. But Father then defined for his audience that, in the spectrum of grievousness, the sin of abortion comes under the Fifth Commandment since, he contended, abortion is murder. We will have more to say on this point later on; but suffice it to say that since abortion is the murder of an unbaptized child, we are not just dealing with killing, but with what most traditional theologians would agree is the denial of the child to ever enjoy the Beatific Vision…”
As the “Tradidi Quod” author goes on to point out, another SSPX priest, Father Christopher Hunter, anticipated all of Fr. Loop’s arguments by thirty years. So, to read the correction of Fr Loop in full, including his claim that the First Amendment is anti-Catholic, and to view the “Crisis #28 video (or read the salient points from the one hour video), click here
Comments (5)
I didn’t watch the video but I read through the salient points and I couldn’t help thinking that this priest is fiddling while Rome burns, since it’s obvious that the US is being overtaken by Communism. The last thing any priest should be doing right now is attacking the US Constitution. As the article says, even in Catholic States the Church has always allowed the toleration of other religions, for the sake of civil peace in society.
It’s a pity because now I won’t be able to trust that SSPX series, which, until now, I’d liked.
I found the Tradidi Quod article very interesting indeed. However, I was so surprised to read the claim that George Washington had died a Catholic, that I took a minute to search for confirmation of this claim and found the opposite, I’m afraid. This seems quite a solid case against the claim that Washington converted at his death.
https://www.traditioninaction.org/History/B_007_WashingtonCatholic.html
That said, I agree that Father Loop is way off beam and should not be attacking the US First Amendment which seems to give more protection to Catholics practising the Faith than the Irish Constitution now does!
Michaela,
That’s very interesting from Tradition in Action – although they’re far from being a favourite of mine, that does look like quite solid evidence that George Washington did not, in fact, convert to Catholicism. It will be interesting to see if our American bloggers agree, or if we (and TIA) are missing something.
Hello, Michaela, thank you for the link to the Tradition in Action website article regarding George Washington. The sources we used for the information on Washington were Fr. Christopher Hunter’s book on Solange Hertz, and an article that Fr. Hunter wrote for the SSPX Angelus magazine in the late 80s. Fr. Hunter’s sources include (among other Masonic publications and documents) the Masonic Research Association of Washington, D.C. and the Masonic Quiz Book. Fr. Hunter does caution us that the Freemasons love to claim that everyone of importance in American history was a fellow member of the Craft, while, for some strange reason, many Catholics take unsubstantiated Masonic claims as “proof” of membership of Founding Fathers who were supposedly in the Lodge. And Catholic authors are very selective concerning what they write about the supposed Masonic influences on those men whom we honor. For example, regarding the Father of our Country, Fr. Hunter’s research revealed that “the Masons well knew that Washington had renounced Masonry for he was know as a ‘seceder’ or one who secedes from the Craft.” In fact, Washington was quoted by his aide-de-camp that Masonry was “for the most part child’s play” and that “it might be used for the worst of purposes.” Interestingly, Dr. Horvat’s assertion that Thomas Jefferson was a Freemason is rejected by Masonic and non-Masonic writers alike. Fr. Hunter called the Masonic Service Association and personally inquired if Jefferson was considered a Freemason. The representative he spoke with made it clear that Jefferson was not, in fact, a Freemason. We will ask Fr. Hunter for his specific references on the deathbed conversion of Washington, and post here when we receive it. Meanwhile, as we mentioned in our article, Father told us the other day that he would be sending a second edition — an expanded version — of his little treatise, The Strange Spirit of Solange Hertz. If it is not currently in print, we may assume the burden of re-printing the second edition, thus making it available to all who are interested in this topic. Thank you again.
Marinaio,
You make some very interesting points, and you have me wondering again.
Maybe Father Hunter will be able to provide further proof of George Washington’s conversion, and clarify the timeline given by those who were supposedly present at his deathbed.
It’s a very important topic, so I look forward to getting more information on this.