02Aug

Health Vs Freedom – Which Do You Value Most?

“The idea [that] we become like Alcatraz Island having to show our papers everywhere is utterly outrageous. Our health choices should be private.” Listen to the short discussion on talkRadio – but note:  we’ve written to MPs; we’ve protested publicly on blogs and some of us have participated in marches. Can anything be done to win back our freedom, which comes from God but which has been stolen from us by our various Governments?

Breaking News:  some of us took back our freedom some time ago – will you follow suit?

  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    ED we know this Chinese Disease is real but we also know that the Peasants I.E. us have never nor will never learn any truth by Listening and Watching M.S.M. News . I was At TLMASS yesterday and very few were wearing Masks. Whether they do any good or not is Doubtful ,but I must wear one on the Buses and Trains .
    One thing I do know and have said several times is we wouldn’t have put up with this B.S. in the 60s and 70s . One other thing is the young that are wearing these Masks . Kids probably not even 5 yet .
    I eventually have an appointment with a Dentist Tomorrow. Whether they will ask if I have had Gates Mengele Poison I know not . One thing I do know is I will not be surprised if they refuse Me treatment.

    August 2, 2021 at 9:27 pm

