Health Vs Freedom – Which Do You Value Most?

“The idea [that] we become like Alcatraz Island having to show our papers everywhere is utterly outrageous. Our health choices should be private.” Listen to the short discussion on talkRadio – but note: we’ve written to MPs; we’ve protested publicly on blogs and some of us have participated in marches. Can anything be done to win back our freedom, which comes from God but which has been stolen from us by our various Governments?

Breaking News: some of us took back our freedom some time ago – will you follow suit?

