Traditionis Custodes…God’s Sense of Humour?

04Aug

Traditionis Custodes…God’s Sense of Humour?

“Truth be told, though, when I learned of Traditionis Custodes I became overwhelmed with joy. The Holy Ghost is working among men, God be praised, and Francis is His unwilling agent.”  Click here to read more…

    Thanks ED for putting that piece from the Remnant on . Just one thing when I clicked on ( HERE ) my IPad would not take me to the Link and I had to use My Phone. Not that that bothers me it’s just Has Apple now moved in on Frankies Orders to Block Traditional Catholic Sites.
    As for the Article itself Mans Will cannot nor never Will Triumph over Gods Will . Even Ghandi said that . There Have been Tyrants all down through the Centuries but Gods Will wins in the end.
    Ad also like others opinions on This Communist Manifesto of Francis. I personally don’t believe that He wrote it as He’s not even Educated Theology Wise to write even that Garbage.
    Also the whole document reaks of Narcissism and we know which Sex in this Fallen World of ours are the most Narcissistic People on Planet Earth.
    As for Gods sense of Humour He most certainly has put the Cat amongst the Pigeons Here .
    But I sense that Bergoglio isn’t out just to Ban the TLMASS , He is out to Ban Catholicism itself. As you probably have now read Archbishop Viganos Letter when at last He says Bergoglio is not a Catholic and that’s the end product. As it says in your article the Reprobates. Freemasons and Communists have been infiltrating Our Catholic Faith for many decades and Bergoglio is just the Message Boy. An Evil Message Boy but a Message Boy just the same .
    Also the reason that He will not meet with Catholic Men of Faith is He only meets with The Likes of Biden the Horrifying McCarric ,Greta Thunberg and of course Bergoglios Boss .
    The Leader of The Communist Party in China. Xi Jinping.
    Can anyone on Here actually say since this Terrible Man became Pope has he given an Audience to a Catholic. And I don’t include Jimmy Martin in that last sentence.

