Teenagers To Be Injected Without Parental Consent – Drive To Vaccinate Children ASAP

Teenagers To Be Injected Without Parental Consent – Drive To Vaccinate Children ASAPeditor
16 and 17 year olds will NOT need parental consent to get Covid vaccines: 1.4million teenagers to get Pfizer jab ‘as soon as possible’ as health chiefs open door to inoculating all over-12s – The Mail Online has the story
Is this an attack by Government on family life and parental rights? Not to mention children’s rights not to be abused by anyone – including Government?
This link – which includes an embedded video – has just come into my inbox. It reports an online meeting entitled “Stop the Shot”, and after a brief glance, I suspect it will be very useful in this discussion…
https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/?utm_source=email_replays
I watched part of this video last night and it is very good indeed. Dr. Mike Yeadon in particular addresses the unlawfulness of vaccinating pregnant women and the very grave danger of vaccinating women of child-bearing age. Someone else (can’t remember who) speaks of the increased risk of death for vaccinated young people. It’s a long video with many experts presenting their information, though a bit noisy at times with background noises, which I think is the devil. A must watch that ties in perfectly with the topic of this new thread.
Athanasius,
That’s good news – I will try to watch it later. I was concerned at coming across another video of American parents happily having their babies and toddlers injected as part of the “trials” – utterly shocking to see their naïve assumption that they are doing something good for their own children and wider society. It just astounds me how trusting people are of government. Utterly astounding.