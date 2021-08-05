Teenagers To Be Injected Without Parental Consent – Drive To Vaccinate Children ASAP

16 and 17 year olds will NOT need parental consent to get Covid vaccines: 1.4million teenagers to get Pfizer jab ‘as soon as possible’ as health chiefs open door to inoculating all over-12s – The Mail Online has the story

Is this an attack by Government on family life and parental rights? Not to mention children’s rights not to be abused by anyone – including Government?

