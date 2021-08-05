The Great Reset: A Conspiracy Theory or a Conspiracy Hiding In [Very] Plain Sight?editor
The Great Reset is upon us…or at least the powers that be are trying to bring it out. What was once a fringe “conspiracy theory” is now on display plain as day for everyone to see. The economic, political, academic, and media elites around the world are leveraging the chaos, confusion, and restrictions on liberty from the COVID-19 lockdowns and using them to radically alter society around the world… If nothing else, the elites learned that there is just about nothing that America and the world will not tolerate provided that you scare them enough. The burning question now is how will Americans [and the rest of us – Ed] be scared into further erosions of their liberties? Read more here
A little irony here: the fear-mongering, science fiction-based medical dictatorship was implemented precisely because the climate change fear-mongering wasn’t working. But, this article claims, the answer as to how Americans will be frightened into a further erosion of their liberties is to wield the threat of “climate change” (the desired response being “climate austerity”) against them.
Er, that wasn’t working before – why would it work now? Especially now that people all over the globe are revolting against medical tyranny! Yup, yup (that’s American, Editor), we’d be overjoyed to subsist on sautéed bugs, dandelions and recycled sewage, just to keep you happy, Klaus! Seig heil!
Meanwhile, I would recommend to all a science fiction novel by Ray Bradbury called “Fahrenheit 451.” It portrays a dystopian future that sounds eerily like the Great Reset.