The Great Reset: A Conspiracy Theory or a Conspiracy Hiding In [Very] Plain Sight?

The Great Reset is upon us…or at least the powers that be are trying to bring it out. What was once a fringe “conspiracy theory” is now on display plain as day for everyone to see. The economic, political, academic, and media elites around the world are leveraging the chaos, confusion, and restrictions on liberty from the COVID-19 lockdowns and using them to radically alter society around the world… If nothing else, the elites learned that there is just about nothing that America and the world will not tolerate provided that you scare them enough. The burning question now is how will Americans [and the rest of us – Ed] be scared into further erosions of their liberties? Read more here

