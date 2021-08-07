Ireland/UK: Why The Loud Silence From The Catholic Hierarchy On Creeping Totalitarianism?

In the above thoroughly engaging conversation, having pointed out that there is no medical or other logical reason for vaccine passports, the ministers go on to reflect on the lack of leadership within Christianity at this time of “creeping totalitarianism”. Personally, I think it’s already crept… unarguably, we’re now living in a totalitarian state. David – the minister from Northern Ireland – comments that it is more what the supposed Church leaders are NOT saying, than anything which they do say, that puzzles him. He very sensitively avoids naming (and shaming) the Catholic hierarchy which is a pity; since nothing we say makes the slightest difference, it may be that a few hard-hitting words in the ecumenical spirit, just might do the trick. At one point he mentions a photo of a congregation separated into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” – I am almost sure that someone posted such a photo during a previous blog discussion, shocking because such segregation was taking place in a Catholic church. On the other hand, we find a Catholic priest in England in trouble with his diocese (Portsmouth – horrendously modernist through and through) because he urged his parishioners not to take the vaccine. We need more priests like Father Roth to speak out – and even one bishop would be a start…

Click here to sign the letter mentioned in the discussion, intended for people in leadership positions within their parishes. If you don’t hold any specific leadership post at church, feel free to sign sign as “Catholic Truth Blogger” – we have a worldwide readership, so that’s as much a leadership role as any other.

Finally, for your interest, Dr William Philip will be interviewed on GB News tonight at 10pm. As well as being a minister, Dr Philip is a medical doctor, thus well equipped to speak on this subject. Let’s offer a prayer for him – the more people who are awakened to the truth about this deepening government authoritarianism, the better.

