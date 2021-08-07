Ireland/UK: Why The Loud Silence From The Catholic Hierarchy On Creeping Totalitarianism?editor
In the above thoroughly engaging conversation, having pointed out that there is no medical or other logical reason for vaccine passports, the ministers go on to reflect on the lack of leadership within Christianity at this time of “creeping totalitarianism”. Personally, I think it’s already crept… unarguably, we’re now living in a totalitarian state. David – the minister from Northern Ireland – comments that it is more what the supposed Church leaders are NOT saying, than anything which they do say, that puzzles him. He very sensitively avoids naming (and shaming) the Catholic hierarchy which is a pity; since nothing we say makes the slightest difference, it may be that a few hard-hitting words in the ecumenical spirit, just might do the trick. At one point he mentions a photo of a congregation separated into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” – I am almost sure that someone posted such a photo during a previous blog discussion, shocking because such segregation was taking place in a Catholic church. On the other hand, we find a Catholic priest in England in trouble with his diocese (Portsmouth – horrendously modernist through and through) because he urged his parishioners not to take the vaccine. We need more priests like Father Roth to speak out – and even one bishop would be a start…
Click here to sign the letter mentioned in the discussion, intended for people in leadership positions within their parishes. If you don’t hold any specific leadership post at church, feel free to sign sign as “Catholic Truth Blogger” – we have a worldwide readership, so that’s as much a leadership role as any other.
Finally, for your interest, Dr William Philip will be interviewed on GB News tonight at 10pm. As well as being a minister, Dr Philip is a medical doctor, thus well equipped to speak on this subject. Let’s offer a prayer for him – the more people who are awakened to the truth about this deepening government authoritarianism, the better.
The Scottish hierarchy have been supping with the Devil for some decades, and forgot to take long spoons. Whether on purpose or not they they put up little resistance to sex education in schools, abortion on demand, Article 28 etc etc. Their public pronouncements were made in private. Now they have no cards left, the secular authorities see them for what they are, men of straw.
Antoine,
Since the video is just short of an hour long, I doubt if you’ve yet viewed. I would encourage you to do so because just repeating what we already know, de-contextualised from the current topic, is of very limited value.
I would like to say something Positive but all that you Hear or don’t Hear from so called Catholic Bishops is ” Well we’re only following The Boss “. Just on another note a Woman a So Called Catholic one in England who runs a Business making Rosaries and Priests Vestments on Facebook said that now Her Parents had the Mengele Injections that we Peasants who don’t take Gates Poison should be banned from getting any Treatment on the N.H.S . This from a Woman who says Her Young Husband in His late 30s has M.E. and can never work again as He gets exhausted to easily. I just said He was Lazy and living off of us . She also had a go fund You Page because Her Husband couldn’t work. Of course I was in the wrong ( and probably was ) saying He was Lazy . But certainly didn’t say He should have been refused Treatment.
I suppose also many on Here today seen Nighty Night Tobins Letter saying that Everyone should get Gates Poison for the Common Good as that is what Bergoglio said.
Going back to Bergoglio He has in my Humble Opinion now literally resigned from the Papacy. In His Garbage Statement He has more or Less said that all Masses before Vatican 2 were False.
This Man should now not even be listened to by Catholics ( of course that won’t Happen unfortunately ) as when He puts out a Document it should be From The Holy Spirit and not The Unholy Chinese Communist Party.
Faith of our Fathers,
All you have to do to show that woman’s ignorance is is quote the minister, Dr William Philip, who is also a medical doctor, explaining that getting vaccined doesn’t protect anyone except the person who has had the vaccine.
Editor,
I really found that conversation between the four ministers helpful and very enjoyable. I bet we couldn’t find four priests, never mind four bishops to show as much knowledge of the medical and ethics side, not to say the theological side of this whole scam. They really have put the Catholic bishops to shame. Their silence will speak for itself in the history books.
Josephine,
There are, actually, priests who agree with the four ministers (some of them signed the letter) but for them to publicly speak out in the same way would mean trouble afoot. Everything, remember, is upside down right now, as we live through the worst ever crisis in the Church. At the heart of this crisis, remember, is the Pope himself. Sister Lucia wasn’t kidding when she warned of a “diabolical disorientation” to come in the Church and the world. And as Father Gruner (RIP) never tired of quoting, St Paul tells us “…not extinguish the Spirit. Do not treat prophecies with contempt, but test all things. Hold fast to what is good.… so we must spread the truth about Fatima, to show that God has prepared us for this shocking crisis. Here is one of our discussions which springs to mind because the video there is one of the best, most concise, I’ve ever seen on the Fatima apparitions.
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/05/09/fatima-explains-the-world-in-crisis-today-as-communism-spreads-fast/
That’s a very educational video indeed. Those four ministers are not afraid to speak honestly about the totalitarian (one said “authoritarian”) way we are being governed now and they are right to complain about the silence from so-called Church leaders. I suspect they mean the Pope and Bishops but are too polite to say so – like Editor, I wish they would do so. I wonder if they realise that Francis is the worst pope ever in Church history or are they fooled by his fake humility? I know it’s fake because a truly humble pope would know that he had a duty to speak out about the way God is being outlawed and atheistic totalitarianism being put in his place. I often think of Pope Saint Pius X and his very first encyclical, To Restore All Things In Christ. It wasn’t long (like Francis’s nonsensical letters) but it pulled up the godless society of his day. He was a truly humble pope who knew his duty. We need another Pius X, and fast.
I really did enjoy watching that video – it was an hour well spent.
Lily,
It was very refreshing to hear the ministers calling out the rise of totalitarianism in both Ireland and the UK. If only more people would waken up and smell the coffee.
Lily,
You prompted me to check out E Supreme – the first encyclical of Pius X – and it is worth reading over and over again
https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-x/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-x_enc_04101903_e-supremi.html
Laura,
I think you mean “wake up and smell the crisis”! Too many Catholics are going along on their merry way, as if there’s not a single thing wrong in either the Church or the world. Talk about ignorance being bliss…
When I went to Sign the Petition opposing this Evil I was confronted in an Advert about what Jane Smiths Homosexual Wife now wants. Just the sort of Advert that gladdens ones Heart on a Saturday Night. ( I mustn’t say ).One of the things I was disappointed in the Video above is that their was no Mention of the Health Damage especially to Young Women from these Injections.I know there all maybe trying to reach a wider Audience ( so to speak.) But the immense Health Damage these Gates Injections have caused Young Women is a crime ,and should be spoken about.
As Athanasius said yesterday The Daily Mail won’t even put on an Anti Mengele Injection Comment.
And these Injections BTW we know break all 10 Nuremberg Code Laws .
Faith of our Fathers,
The discussion was about vaccine passports, not the vaccine itself, although the minister/doctor made a good job of explaining that the vaccine, if it helps anyone, only helps the person vaccinated not the rest of us. If they’d gone into every aspect of the vaccination you’d have been moaning about the video being too long. It just amazes me that anybody could see anything negative about the video at all. I found it greatly helpful.
Josephine,
I agree 100%. There’s nothing to criticise in that video – it’s first class. As you say, the ministers could hardly cover everything under the sun but they did really well debunking the idea that vaccine passports are either necessary or moral. They are not. What is totally shameful is that it takes four Protestant ministers to speak out about the immorality of this, while the Catholic priests, bishops and pope keep schtum. Scrub that, while the Pope and bishops are telling us to get vaccinated. If only they would keep schtum!
I just assumed that getting vaccinated would protect others, as that is how the government is selling it to us, so it was an eye-opener to hear the doctor saying that only the person vaccinated is protected, and even that’s not guaranteed. Just shows how they push propaganda until most people, like me, not knowing the medical facts, just accept it as true that vaccination will protect the population.
It’s real evil at work around us. God help us all.
Laura,
That key information, that vaccines only protect the person vaccinated (and there’s no guarantee of that) and NOT those around them, is something to drive home at every opportunity. It’s a central point. Thank you for highlighting it.
I thought the most telling comment was near the end, when one minister pointed out the duty of Christianity to minister to the marginalized, the suffering, etc. – but now rejects that ministry in the case of the “unvaccinated,” – the new untouchables.
Too bad Pope Francis will never watch this: it nails his hypocrisy to the wall. Francis now refuses to smell the sheep who are unvaccinated, refuse them admission to his Masses, turns them away from his “field hospital.” His compassion was nothing but public relations soundbytes, false and empty promises, carrots yanked away as soon as the faithful reach for them.
In other words, the Communist modus operandi.
I agree that all four men have spoken clearly and honestly in this matter. I detected throughout the video that, although they didn’t say so, they are looking to the Catholic hierarchy to speak out. They know the power of the moral voice of the Church and they are dumbfounded that that voice is silent. It tells me that even Protestant ministers of obvious good will and integrity know that the Catholic Church should be taking the lead in this matter, instead of which the hierarchy has sold out to Satan and his evil NWO. I particularly picked up on the Irish Protestant minister’s observation that some denominations are already acting counter-Gospel by requiring certain sanitary steps before allowing people into the churches. I’m sure they must also be aware that Pope Francis’s public Mass in some country he’s due to visit soon is banned to all faithful who don’t have a vaccine passport. I mean, this is the purest evil having a Christian façade put on it.