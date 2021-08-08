Totalitarian Trudeau: Canada’s Anti-Catholic Prime Minister Admires China’s Dictatorship

As if the above short video exposé is not worrying enough, click here to read a very revealing article about Justin Trudeau’s love of the Chinese Communist Party – and his hatred for Catholicism. Not a nice man. Here’s an extract, but it’s well worth reading the entire article…

“Recently, it was falsely reported in the media that mass graves of native children were discovered in the areas where Indigenous Residential Schools were located. The operation of many of the schools was contracted by the government to Christian churches including the Catholic Church. When reporting on the event, the Canadian media recklessly and erroneously used the term “mass graves” when referring to the burial sites containing the deceased Indigenous children. As it turned out, these locations were in fact abandoned community cemeteries which contained the graves of people of different backgrounds. A 2015 report on Indigenous Residential Schools in Canada determined that the primary cause of the failure to protect the lives and wellbeing of the children was largely due to government policies, underfunding and mismanagement. The government also failed to implement the recommendations contained in the 2015 report.

In keeping with the Communist objective of destroying the Catholic Church, Trudeau seized the opportunity to portray the Church as the culprit responsible for the deaths of the Indigenous school children. To create the scenario, Trudeau publicly called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and personally apologize to the Indigenous people. The government-controlled media picked up on Trudeau’s agenda and promoted a smear campaign against the Catholic Church. This deliberate hate propaganda fueled the vandalizing of nearly 60 Catholic churches, many of which were burnt to the ground. Other complicit politicians, bureaucrats and journalists jumped on the band wagon to further build up prejudice against Catholics. The head of the BC Civil Liberties Association, once the country’s strongest voice for protecting the rule of law and civil liberties said “Burn it all down”. When questioned by the media, Trudeau refused to condemn the violence. However, his friend and top advisor, Gerald Butts said that burning churches isn’t cool but it “may be understandable”. Where the government was mostly to blame for this tragedy, would Mr. Butts consider it “understandable” if the rioters burnt down the House of Parliament?” Continue reading here…

Justin Trudeau – committed to The Great Reset. A Communist in all but name…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



