Australia Is NOT A Godless Society… Really?

Many – perhaps most, if not all – people witnessing Alan Jones’ admiration for Bishop Anthony Fisher, will be impressed with both Alan and Bishop Foster. Many – probably most, if not all – won’t see the religious indifference which permeates the interview and reminds me of President Eisenhower, the first US President to be baptised (into Presbyterianism) while in office. Eisenhower’s sense of faith being at the root of free government was one that he took very seriously. This didn’t necessarily need to be Christianity. He famously said: “Our form of government has no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious faith, and I don’t care what it is.”

This concept, of Faith divorced from revealed truth based on divine authority, has taken root in the Catholic Church of all places. It is, after all a central claim of the Church that Christ bequeathed His own authority to His Church, which is charged with the task of defending and proclaiming the religious and moral truths necessary for our salvation. Bishop Foster, it seems to me, rejects this tenet of the Faith to embrace the grave error of religious indifferentism: essentially, “As long as you believe something, you’ll be fine…” Wrong.

More and more I hear Catholics opine that none of this chaos and confusion will go away until after the Consecration of Russia – what do you think… Can nothing be done, in the meantime, to correct such key theological errors?

