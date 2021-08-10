Arrest & Jail the Unvaccinated? Kidding, Right?editor
It is chilling to watch the number of people signing that (thankfully, fake) petition. Such is the result of the successful brainwashing Covid campaign to instil fear across the western world. People are genuinely terrified of this virus from which the majority of those infected recover. Notice the facts which the “canvasser” is slipping into his conversations with those happy to sign. Brainwashing the Brainless. A whole new industry.
You might say “But this is America, what do you expect?” Yeah right. If you think the result would be any different in the UK – well, that IS a joke…
How frightening is that? To think that so many people would see their own family and friends in jail for not being vaccinated, is beyond belief.
Saying that, it was a great idea to conduct that “survey” – priceless! I hope the idiots who signed it, get to “see themselves as ithers see them”, to quote the Poet Burns!
Laura,
How frightening? Terrifying.
That’s a scream! How stupid are those people? He’s actually pointing out that the vax isn’t fully approved, side effects etc yet they just nod and continue to sign. The man at the end got it right – “idiots!” They really are.
Nicky,
Very stupid, LOL!
Nicky and Michaela,
I agree – it’s hilarious. A very clever way of underlining the extent of the brainwashing which has driven this whole pandemic,plandemic, scamdemic … the lot 😀
Those who signed the petition should be arrested.
WF,
I’m inclined to agree with you but not sure if signing a petition is illegal – unless it’s a pro-family, pro-life petition, in which case, contact this great legal firm – Wright Hassall & Co.
Here’s a comment taken from the YouTube platform (where there a loads of great comments under the video)…
And I bet none of the people who signed actually sanitized their hands after holding that clipboard and same pen. Yet they are the scared ones!
I actually posted the link to this thread on YouTube as soon as I published it here, but, having checked just now – it’s gone. This has happened to me loads of times, so I must have incurred the wrath of the YouTube censors, who are obviously triggered to remove any comments I make on their platforms. Strange. I didn’t say anything that the many other commentators have said, with the addition only of the link to this blog. Very odd.
One of our trolls did report us to YouTube at one point a while back, so they’ve maybe made a note to censor us. Who knows. If so, that’s a real pity because we’ll never know how many people might have been helped back to the Faith, after finding our blog through such a visit.
Mark Dice is one of the better “truth crusaders” regarding the NWO/Great Reset agenda. His latest videos are regularly posted on Whatfinger.com (and Rumble, I believe). He’s also written a number of books on these things, including what goes on at Bohemian Grove.
At first I was guessing he was interviewing near the beach in South Carolina, but then he mentioned Gov. Newsom, which is California – same environment, the beach culture. Best way to get a flavor of that culture (which is the shallow end of the gene pool) is to listen to the Beach Boys’ old tune from the 60s, “Surfin’ USA.” (They were from Southern California)
(This was before they grew long hair) (Don’t ask me how I know that tune, Editor…)
I had a brief discussion with a neighbor yesterday, a retired nurse, who commented that the “Delta variant” amounted to nothing more than itchy eyes and runny nose – in other words, just like summer allergies. “So what’s the big deal?” I innocently inquired. She went immediately to the fallback position: “Well, you could infect others!”
God help us. I’d like to infect others with the desire for truth.
RCA Victor,
That link / song brought back memories! Brilliant!
Love your closing line. How true…
Next stop – concentration camps…and then?
Athanasius,
And then? Well, obviously, another petition to see who should be released, when and for how long. DUH!
It is hard to know where to start to comment on the idiots in that video. Are they really forgetting that some of their own family members might not take the vaccine and would they really throw them in jail? It’s totally ludicrous.
The presenter is great, though, made me laugh a lot!
Me, too – I laughed heartily at that video. Mark Dice is terrific in that role – he should be awarded an Emmy for Best Actor… EVER!
Now we can understand the Holocaust came about so easily. It seems history has taught these people nothing.
Mark Dice was excellent, very convincing. I’d love to get one of those “Arrest Dr. Fauci” T-shirts advertised at the end.