Arrest & Jail the Unvaccinated? Kidding, Right?

It is chilling to watch the number of people signing that (thankfully, fake) petition. Such is the result of the successful brainwashing Covid campaign to instil fear across the western world. People are genuinely terrified of this virus from which the majority of those infected recover. Notice the facts which the “canvasser” is slipping into his conversations with those happy to sign. Brainwashing the Brainless. A whole new industry.

You might say “But this is America, what do you expect?” Yeah right. If you think the result would be any different in the UK – well, that IS a joke…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



