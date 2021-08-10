Climate Change Terrorism: Programming the Population Post-Covid – A Psychological Breeze…

Blogger Athanasius aka Martin Blackshaw writes…

Here we go again! I see all over the news channels today the beginning of a new psychological conditioning of the global population. “Code Red on Climate Change”, says the UN, we’re in last chance saloon and governments must act immediately to save the world.

Sound familiar? Of course it does, it’s the same orchestrated programming by the same elitists who have just successfully terrorised the nations with a COVID-19 “plague upon the nations” narrative into sacrificing their freedoms, their financial futures and their religious duties before God. It worked once, so why not again?

Watch now for an avalanche of intense daily follow-up news reports focussing on what the powers that be intend to do to save the planet. For those who love theatre there is at least the comfort of some upcoming Oscar-nomination performances from politicians and pseudo scientists on how desperate the “crisis” has become and how we can no longer sit idly by and allow our world to just disintegrate into ashes.

These will doubtless be swiftly followed by new “emergency” legislation giving new totalitarian powers to our leaders, who will in turn hand down and a new set of rules for living – strong-armed of course by a police force which has long sacrificed its neutrality to serve the ruling ideology of the day.

I have no idea of the detail of what they’re planning, which is near impossible given the demonic intelligence behind it, but there is a serious hint as to where it is leading in the recent statement of that arrogant Davos elitist who said: “you will own nothing and you will be happy”.

Herein lies the globalist declaration that Communism is in the ascendency and will soon rule the world. The COVID virus and the response of governments to it has “Made in China” stamped all over them. In like manner, the climate change narrative was long peddled by the former Soviet Union before it spread into the once-Christian nations. We’re being had, big time!

Here’s how one Socialist monthly magazine describes the origins of the climate change dogma: “From the 1960s on, Soviet ecological thought grew rapidly together with the environmental movement, which was led primarily by scientists. In the 1970s and ’80s this evolved into a mass movement, leading to the emergence in the USSR of the largest conservation organization in the world..”

So there it is – the “Green” movement is actually “Red” at the roots and those roots are now so firmly established in Western society that they have almost completely strangled the true vine of 1500 years of Christian culture. It’s now no longer about God and His Creation, which he sustains by His divine power, but about man, the centre of the universe, and his relationship with mother earth. In other words, it’s about a return to barbaric paganism, or, to quote the Gospels, man returning like a dog to his own vomit!

All eyes are now firmly fixed on the forthcoming Climate Conference in Glasgow, during which Pope Francis is expected to address delegates from around the globe, doubtless to spout again his naturalist view that “the earth is our common home”, by which faithless words he will once more lend the moral authority of his papacy to a lie, just as he did when he approved the universal closure of churches, thereby designating the superior supernatural mission of the Church on earth to “non essential” status.

Tragic as it is, we have a Pope on the Throne of Peter, not to mention his fellow revolutionaries in cope and mitre in the hierarchy, who has put himself firmly at the service of the spirit of this world, thereby subverting the spirit of Our Lord, who is not of this world, and betraying Christ’s mandate to teach and to sanctify souls for eternity.

For Francis, the health of the body is of far greater importance than the health of the soul, which is why he, like his fellow naturalists in Davos and the UN, proclaims the new sacrament essential to man’s salvation – Vaccination!

Here, in this lamentable loss of supernatural faith, lies the terrible punishment of Fatima’s Third Secret, apostasy in the Church from the top down.

This is the real climate change – a Conciliar revolution that took just five decades to completely supplant the supernatural truths of the Catholic religion with a new Gospel inspired by Communist/Masonic thought. And the source of it was a deadly pandemic virus called Modernism!

To quote St. Paul: “For there shall be a time, when they will not endure sound doctrine; but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears: And will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned unto fables.” (2 Timothy: 3-4).

Who can fail to see that this is exactly what has happened in the Church since Vatican II as successive Popes have sought to marry the Church and her divine doctrine to a pantheistic worldview of “unity in diversity”, which has Satan for its author and global atheism as its infallible end.

This is what Our Lady warned about at Fatima when she spoke of the “errors of Russia”, for it is a recorded historical fact that Communist Russia peddled this alluring invitation to inter-religious indifference long before their 5th columnist clerics injected it into the veins of the Church at Vatican II.

And now we see the bitter fruits of that poison in a Pope and hierarchy largely void of the supernatural spirit of Our Lord and wholly given over to the Communist secularist NWO. Hence, the salvation of souls for eternity has given place to the biological health of man and the ecological wellbeing of “our common home” – this world!

This is why they could so easily close the churches and suppress the Mass and the Sacraments in the name of COVID. It is why they could so easily deny the last rites of the Church to the dying and confession to the non-conformist faithful who saw through the scam-demic. It’s why they fully support dangerous experimental vaccines arising from the stem cell lines of aborted babies, why they have replaced holy water with sanitizer and why they insist that the faithful must mask their faces before Our Lord in the tabernacle, if indeed the tabernacle is still to be found in its central place of honour in the church. It is why they are even now attempting brazenly to outlaw the ancient Latin Mass of the saints and martyrs, etc.

It all comes back to these men of God who have denied Our Lady’s request for a consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, turning instead to serve the spirit of this world and paying the price of their own folly. Ends…

