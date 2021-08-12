USA: SSPX Refuse Letters of Religious Exemption for Conscientious Faithful Facing “No Jab, No Job”editor
The Church has always emphasised the importance of following our – fully informed – consciences in matters of grave morality.
I was very surprised, then, to say the least, to read the following information which arrived in an email from Athanasius (Martin Blackshaw):
“ I have concerns about a letter from Fr. Paul Robinson (SSPX) in response to the faithful in Colorado who have been asking the SSPX to supply priest letters preventing them from being forced into vaccination in order to keep their jobs. This is the new law in Colorado that comes into effect in September. Anyway, to cut a long story short, Fr. Robinson says the SSPX priests don’t need to sign letters because the faithful have their own human rights to stand on. He attaches a template letter for them to use if they have a conscience issue with the vaccines. but reiterates the SSPX position that it approves the vaccines under certain circumstances. In other words, don’t look to us for leadership, it’s every conscience for itself and the choice is yours. Very worrying! “
Here is the link to the article on the SSPX website, justifying the use of material from aborted babies in the Covid vaccines, which we have discussed on this blog more than once, and which Fr Robinson shamelessly included in his letter of reply to those Catholics seeking a letter of exemption, on conscience grounds, from their priest. This might be interpreted as an attempt to either stifle consciences, or to otherwise deter people from refusing the vaccine. To read our previous discussions on the subject of the SSPX support for the vaccines click here and here
Is there any justification – however remote – for refusing to support these conscientious faithful, who are possibly at risk of losing their livelihood? Is providing a template letter and leaving them to it, good enough?
Here’s a couple of pieces of very interesting information published in today’s Daily Sceptic, to take into account when considering the refusal of the SSPX priests to support Catholics who, in good conscience, cannot take the vaccines and thus risk losing their jobs.
Firstly, Public Health Scotland admits that the majority of people hospitalised and testing positive for Covid are vaccinated.
Secondly, the most educated are the least likely to take the vaccine. This from today’s Daily Sceptic:
“Barack Obama’s recent birthday bash wasn’t a high Covid risk, according to a New York Times writer, because of the “sophisticated, vaccinated” guests who attended. But is high sophistication really an indication that someone has had the vaccine? Certainly not, according to a new U.S. study which found that the most educated are the least likely to get ‘jabbed’.
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have studied well over five million survey responses and label those who “probably” or “definitely” would not get a Covid vaccine as ‘vaccine hesitant’.
As UnHerd reports, some findings are somewhat predictable, such as that counties with higher levels of support for Donald Trump in the 2020 election had higher levels of hesitancy. But others were, perhaps, less so.
More surprising is the breakdown in vaccine hesitancy by level of education. It finds that the association between hesitancy and education level follows a U-shaped curve with the highest hesitancy among those least and most educated. People a master’s degree had the least hesitancy, and the highest hesitancy was among those holding a PhD.
What’s more, the paper found that in the first five months of 2021, the largest decrease in hesitancy was among the least educated – those with a high school education or less. Meanwhile, hesitancy held constant in the most educated group; by May, those with PhDs were the most hesitant group.
Not only are the most educated people most sceptical of taking the Covid vaccine, they are also the least likely the change their minds about it.” Ends.
Well, that makes me wonder, big time, about the SSPX clergy. Seems that, contrary to all expectations, they have jumped to attention and followed Papa Francis for the sake of that false obedience that has placed them in the irregular situation which gives a lot of Catholics cause for “hesitancy” about attending their Masses. If, however, as this report suggests, intelligence and education play a part in the decisions of those who refuse the vaccine, well, that is yet another surprising cause for concern. Truth, as the saying goes, is stranger than fiction. And then some…