Scotland: 4 Year Olds Can “Transition” Without Parental Consent – State-Sponsored Child Abuse?editor
- The Scottish government says school children aged four can change gender
- Young pupils wishing to switch gender must be supported and listened to
- The newly implemented guidance has been described as ‘shocking’
- Schools have been told to have transgender books on their curriculum. Click here to read more…
- Catholic Truth identifies this as state sponsored child abuse – how else might it be identified?
- Hands up if you’d still vote for an independent Scotland…
- Hands up if you don’t expect any bishop or priest to speak out about this…
- Hands up if you don’t expect any meaningful parental fightback to take place (bearing in mind the meek Covid compliance across Scotland to date).
I really don’t see what an independent Scotland has to do with this one way or the other. The SNP is currently Scotland’s governing party, but that’s WITH the Union, not without it. In the event of independence the SNP would almost certainly pass out of existence, as it’s raison d’être would then be gone. In fact, if you really dislike the SNP, then you should actively campaign FOR independence, as that is the swiftest way to bring about the SNP’s demise. The SNP is a very, very, broad church, which is held together entirely by the independence question. It was notable that at the last Holyrood elections the first ever cracks in that coalition led to a sizeable chunk of the more socially conservative side of the party breaking away to form Alba.
By the way, if anyone thinks the London political establishment is going to save Scotland from this nonsense then you’re living in a fantasy land, as they are completely on board with it. In addition, the number one reason why social conservatism is largely absent from Scottish politics, is because the political right in Scotland insists on remaining a creature of the wholly exceptional English conservative party. With independence achieved, and the constitutional question finally settled, normal left-right politics of the kind that exists everywhere else in Europe would be re-established. Constitutional arguments are what stands in the way of that process.
Chris McLaughlin
I’m afraid, with respect, you’re living in fantasy land if you believe that there still exists a political entity in the UK called “social conservatism”. The various parties may operate under various names to deceive but they are all culturally Marxist at heart. They are all pro-LGBT, all pro-abortion, all pro-Climate change, all pro-vaccination, all pro-China, all pro-pc, etc. No, True Conservatism was eradicated from the 1960s onwards by the operations of party 5th columnists. It’s cultural Marxism by any other name now, which is why they keep the political system closed to any new party that mighty threaten their grip on power.
Well that rather proves my point don’t you think? If what you are saying is true that all the parties are irredeemably Marxist then it doesn’t matter whether Scotland is independent or not.
I am not so sure things are as quite as bad as you say. There are definitely still some social conservatives out there, some in senior positions in politics, and in Scotland at least half of them are in the SNP – John Mason, Kate Forbes and Lisa Cameron being the most notable examples.
The fact that the Scottish Government under the SNP is doing this is what matters to me. This was on GB News this morning. Whether it would or does happen in England is irrelevant. I don’t want this evil SNP mob to be handed any more power that they are abusing right now. The GB News presenter’s definition of a dictator applies to Sturgeon, no question about it.
I’m not Sturgeon’s biggest fan either, but to describe her as a “dictator” is preposterous, she was overwhelmingly elected in a free and fair election, despite almost all of the Unionist media being ranged against her. You seem to imagine that in an independent Scotland the SNP would be the government, and hence have more power,, but as I have already attempted to explain, the SNP would no longer exist. The SNP contains everything within it from Bolsheviks to libertarians. The only thing which holds the party together is the campaign for independence – and for the past 14 years that coalition has been the most robust coalition in Scottish politics, the most robust coalition in Britain, and arguably the whole of Europe. What breaks that coalition permanently, is Scottish independence, because then it becomes a coalition without a cause.
It’s the ultimate in evil from a Marxist government – robbing little children of their innocence. One cannot begin to imagine the eternal suffering that awaits these servants of Satan. As far as I’m concerned, this is a legislative form of child sexual abuse.