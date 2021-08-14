Archbishop Viganò: Dedicate Assumption Vigil to Prayer & Fasting to Defeat New World Order

14 August: Vigil of the Feast of Our Lady’s Assumption into Heaven…

“In this moment of very serious spiritual and material crisis, in which the public Authorities support the plans of the New World Order and the Shepherds are silent accomplices in the face of the destruction of society and of the Church of Christ herself, it is our sacred duty to unite ourselves to the spiritual battle, aligning ourselves without hesitation under the banners of Christ our King and Mary our Queen.

The Lord has given to Bishops and Priests the power to cast out demons in His Name. Already on Holy Saturday of 2020 many of them welcomed my appeal with generosity and a supernatural spirit. Today I intend to renew this appeal. I ask, therefore, my venerable brothers in the Episcopate and Priesthood to dedicate the Vigil of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary to prayer and fasting, and to reciting the Exorcismus in Satanam et angelos apostaticos of Leo XIII (Rituale Romanum, Tit. XII, Caput III), at the hour of 12 noon in Rome. This sacramental will be placed under the mantle of the most fearful adversary of the infernal powers, so that the choral prayer of the ministers of God will remove from the Church and the world the snares of the enemy of mankind which today threaten society, families, individuals, and in a particular way the faithful of Christ… In the silence and fasting which prepares us for the Feast of the Assumption of the Queen of Heaven, let us invoke the Most Holy Virgin, terrible as an army set in battle array, and Saint Michael the Archangel, the Patron of the Holy Church and Prince of the Heavenly Hosts.” Read more here

Holy Michael, Archangel, defend us in the day of battle,

Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil;

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host,

By the power of God,

Cast down into Hell, Satan and all wicked spirits

Who wander through the world, for the ruin of souls.

Amen.

