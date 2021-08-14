Cardinal Sarah: Church Losing Credibility

Cardinal Sarah: Church Losing Credibilityeditor
Doubt has taken hold of Western thought. Intellectuals and politicians alike describe the same impression of collapse. Faced with the breakdown of solidarity and the disintegration of identities, some turn to the Catholic Church. … But is the Church capable of responding to these calls? Certainly, she has already played this role of guardian and transmitter of civilization. …
Without a sacred foundation, every bond becomes fragile and fickle. Some ask the Catholic Church to play this solid foundation role. They would like to see her assume a social function, namely to be a coherent system of values, a cultural and aesthetic matrix. But the Church has no other sacred reality to offer than her faith in Jesus, God made man. Her sole goal is to make possible the encounter of men with the person of Jesus. Moral and dogmatic teaching, as well as mystical and liturgical patrimony, are the setting and the means of this fundamental and sacred encounter. Christian civilization is born of this encounter. Beauty and culture are its fruits. …
What is sacred for the Church, then, is the unbroken chain that links her with certainty to Jesus. A chain of faith without rupture or contradiction, a chain of prayer and liturgy without breakage or disavowal. Without this radical continuity, what credibility could the Church still claim? …
This is undoubtedly the reason for which Benedict XVI could authoritatively affirm:
“In the history of the liturgy there is growth and progress, but no rupture. What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place.” … Read more here
ED reading the above i cannot see anyone who is Agnostic come into the Catholic Church unless their of the LGBTQ2WXYZ mob looking for a Social Club . My God you have the Awful Jimmy Martin flying all over the World Literally sprinkling Fairy Dust wherever He goes . You have the Bishops in America who don’t want to be Criticised By Church Militant . So through the Democrat Jim Shea they have been refused the use of the Building where their Event
Called Enough is Enough Conference directed against the U.S . Bishops cancelled they had already sold 2000 Tickets. The Event was of course going to focus first and foremost about Homosexuality within Higherarchy of Our Catholic Church ( not theirs) . Then you have Bergoglio going to China and selling out the Faithful Catholics for a reputed $2Billion Approximately $30_ Per Catholic. Of course the Auful McCarrick who Had traveled back and Forth to China had already more or less set up the Deal but we know He had to be Sacked as He is under Jurisdiction not to Leave The U.S.
Then now we have as Cardinal Sarah points out Our Sacred Liturgy. But and here’s the big But .
We know that Bergoglio is Planning an Attack against the N.O Mass itself. As I said to Bishop Toal . ” If you think that Bergoglio is only out to Destroy the Latin Mass your very wrong as He is out to Destroy Catholicism itself “. O and just another priceless piece of Information ED .
Did you know that Bergoglio Himself says He’s fed up and very annoyed at us Catholics who Criticise Him on The Internet. He never named Particular Sites but were I you I would keep my Head Down. Who Knows He May Excommunicate You . 🤷♀️ Or give you the Boot . 👞