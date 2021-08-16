Afghanistan: Will West Accept Terrorist Rule?

There are Catholics who reject the Church’s teaching on Just War. Only a few days ago, I met one who insisted that neither capital punishment nor war can ever be justified. In the above video clip Boris Johnson is clearly ready to co-operate with the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. According to my friend, that is the Christian thing to do. Really? Does the Church have any role to play in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



