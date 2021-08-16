Afghanistan: Will West Accept Terrorist Rule?editor
There are Catholics who reject the Church’s teaching on Just War. Only a few days ago, I met one who insisted that neither capital punishment nor war can ever be justified. In the above video clip Boris Johnson is clearly ready to co-operate with the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. According to my friend, that is the Christian thing to do. Really? Does the Church have any role to play in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover?
Pope Francis calls for prayers for peace and dialogue. I am not sure about his use of the term “martyred population”
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-asia/2021/08/pope-francis-prays-for-an-end-to-violence-in-afghanistan/
I don’t see this pope being bothered about an extreme Islamic terrorist take-over of Afghanistan (or anywhere else, really) because that requires a concern for upholding the truth – the Truth that is Christ in fact – so although the Church does have a role to play in world events like this, it means more than just playing the part of a “holy” politician encouraging round-table talks.
The Taliban takeover shows up the total waste of time, money and fighting forces that the US and UK have poured into Afghanistan for all these years. I think all concerned in this should resign.
This commentator agrees with you about the need for resignations.
This commentator shows how this is just one more piece of evidence of the failure of Biden’s terrible presidency. He’s actually begging the Taliban to spare the US embassy, and asking what their role should be in the international community. The first comment under the video is saying don’t blame Biden blame those in the cemetery who voted for him, LOL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4xibe9U7Ck
Josephine
My personal belief is that the West, including Biden and Johnson, are actively supporting a Taliban restoration in Afghanistan, for which they then intend to blame Donald Trump.
Athanasius,
I don’t see how blaming Trump will help any of them. Trump was going to withdraw the troops also, but he had planned it properly so that this chaos wouldn’t happen. I think you give them too much credit for being organised – I think they are just totally incompetent and that’s what we are witnessing now.
Athanasius,
I didn’t think of that – but if they were actively supporting the Taliban, that would be utterly shocking, The world is in such a mess, anything is possible, I suppose.
Lily,
The government the allies set up is definitely proved to have been incompetent, but the Taliban seem to be on the ball. They’ve overtaken the whole country without any problem. I hope they don’t try it here.
Lily
I disagree. If there is one thing these people are, it’s organised. They may make things look like they’re resulting from incompetency, but that’s part of the strategy.
Editor
We have a lot worse than the Taliban running our supposed “free, democratic world” right now, a sinister elite which is far more evil. The Taliban are not our problem in the West, never were. The great threat the West faces is from Communist China – that’s where all eyes should be focused. At any rate, so long as Pope Francis behaves like a Taliban leader, i.e. an extremist cleric stamping out the Traditinal Mass and teaching of the Church with brute force, then the whole world will continue to deteriorate. “The peace of Christ”, said one Traditional Pope, “can be found only in the kingdom of Christ”. So long as Pope Francis and the NWO elitists deny the truth of Our Lord’s Kingship over the world, the Taliban and other much greater threats to humanity will continue on the ascendency.
In practical terms, no invading nation has ever triumphed in Afghanistan, not even Britain in its old Empire days. The nature of the terrotiory and the method of warfare fought there makes military success almost impossible. We had no business invading that country in the first place, or Iraq, or Libya, or Syria for that matter. So many hundreds of thousands of lives lost and so much destruction – for what?
By the way, I forgot to mention that when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, way back in the late 70s or early 80s, the West armed the Taliban to the teeth to help them fight back. Now the Weaponry has been turned on the West becuase it has turned Soviet!
Boris Johnson is going to chair a Cobra meeting today about Afghanistan. I wonder if that means troops going back in there. The whole place is upside down.
Lily
I’ve noticed this Afghanistan business is on every news channel all day long at the moment and it looks to me as if someone is trying to distract us from what’s really happening in the world with the COVID scam and the loss of our rights and freedoms. I pay not the slightest attention to any of it – we’re being sidetracked!
Athanasius,
That’s a terrifying thought, that Boris Johnson and Joe Biden would be so calculating and casual about loss of life that they would use the imposition of a terrorist group to rule Afghanistan in order to side-track us from Covid. Again, though, nothing really surprises me any more, whether it’s in the world or the Church.
Josephine
We cannot, as we all know since COVID-19, believe a word we hear in the MSM, it’s all propaganda.
There are things going on at the geopolitical level that would probably shock everyone if the truth came out. There is not a single leader in the world right now who can be trusted, and the media certainly can’t be trusted. This world is presently run by very evil people – the puppet masters behind Boris Johnson and all the other apparent world leaders, who are really just obedient servants of the NWO. I trust nothing these people tell me and I keep my eyes firmly on Russia and China, the real threats to humanity. I will not permit myself to be sidetracked by media propaganda, put out by atheistic governments to keep us distracted from the main issue, which is that the West is losing its freedom under the pretext of COVID and Climate Change.
Athanasius,
That’s a very good point from you, about not allowing ourselves to be side-tracked. On the other hand, I find it hard to believe that absolutely nothing is happening in geo-politics that’s not real because of the Covid scam. I take your point, very well made, but I am inclined to think that the idiots who got us into the Afghan crisis and did so well before the Covid scam, are now panicking because of their stupid decisions at the start and end of the Afghan war.
Here’s someone calling out Obama for his part in this debacle