Che Guevara – What’s The Attraction?

Che Guevara is the face that launched a billion T-shirts. Even now, more than fifty years after his death, he inspires would-be revolutionaries and social justice warriors. Why is his appeal so enduring? Guatemalan radio and TV host Gloria Alvarez explains.

It is amazing to hear the facts, given the way so many young people regard him as a hero… Shouldn’t the clergy be highlighting such dangerous hero-figures in their homilies and other inter-actions with the young – and even the not-so-young? I was once astonished to hear a relative of mine extol the [imagined] virtues of Che Guevara. And that was before I saw the above exposé.

