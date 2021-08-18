The Holy Name of Jesus: Use Sparingly, Please…

The Holy Name of Jesus: Use Sparingly, Please…

For some time, I’ve meant to post a thread on the (sadly) casual use of the Holy Name of Jesus, especially when used as an expletive.

This is something which is especially noticeable among Irish Catholics – certainly in Ireland itself.

Some years ago, a non-Catholic remarked on this, saying that, in his view, nothing is so calculated to make people NOT take the Faith seriously, as the way (in his experience) Irish Catholics use the name of Jesus to give vent to their annoyance, anger or whatever else. “And they want us to believe He’s God? Really?” Was the sum and substance of the rest of his remark.

I don’t know what they have been taught on the subject in the Emerald Isle, but I was definitely taught that to “take the Lord’s name in vain” is a mortal – deadly – sin.  We were also taught to use the Holy Name “sparingly” – we were taught to refer to “Our Lord” as much as possible, and only use the Holy Name when necessary. When using the Holy Name, or when hearing it, we were taught, we should bow our heads.

This evening, in a short chat with a friend in the Republic,  I mentioned this unfortunate criticism of Irish Catholics – he immediately acknowledged the truth of it and agreed that it is really quite shocking.

This thread then, is really little more than a means of making some reparation for this particular blasphemy.  Enjoy the hymn and let us know if you were taught to use the Holy Name sparingly – and whether the young people in your family (attending Catholic schools) are taught the same:  homework – ask them!

Comment (1)

  • sentirecumecclesia Reply

    Delighted you mentioned the holy custom of bowing the head when using or hearing the Holy Name.

    I was taught this, but find myself alone when doing it now!

    Agreed that the abuse of the Holy Name (by saying it lightly) is a sin, and we must never sin. I seem to remember reading somewhere the teaching that while using the Holy Name insultingly (e.g. with bad language) is a mortal sin, using it lightly (e.g. in surprise) is generally a venial sin. I suppose it’s a question of intent. But light use is indeed sinful, and may easily become grave if deliberate disrespect is tendered to God, I imagine.

    August 18, 2021 at 9:28 pm

