Wedding of the Year: Former PP at Sacred Heart & Vicar General of Glasgow Marries “Housekeeper”

In Issue # 98, our January 2017 newsletter, our front page reported on the scandalous domestic arrangements of the then Parish Priest of Sacred Heart, Bridgeton, Monsignor Paul Conroy who doubled as the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Glasgow. In other words, he held the most senior post in Glasgow, second only to that of the Archbishop. That front page report detailed the abuse doled out by the “housekeeper” – Irene McIntosh – to the former (real!) housekeeper, only minutes before Midnight Mass was due to begin, where the former housekeeper was called “Satan”. Charming. You can read that report here

We’ve now heard from a couple of sources, that the former Vicar General has married his “housekeeper” – so the charade is over. They were married on 9th August, we’re told, in the Amber Springs Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey, Co. Wexford, in the Republic of Ireland. We wish them the luck of the Irish because they’ll need it when they face their Maker at Judgment. I have a vague memory that Our Lord was none too keen on double-living – didn’t he condemn the hypocritical religious leaders of his day? Did I get that right, at all, at all?

In other news… Scotland (and I’m quoting a non-Scot) is in a worse state than almost anywhere else in terms of double-living clergy, not least those living actively homosexual lives. Regular readers of our newsletter will recall that I cite, fairly frequently, the revelation published in the Sunday Mail some years ago, quoting Father Gordon Brown’s (Edinburgh) claim that “there is a whole network of gay priests operating under the noses of the Scottish Bishops”. What I didn’t know when quoting that, is that this network has a name – “The Daisy Chain” and that the “members” meet regularly, every week. That’s all for now, on this subject, but, sadly, there may be more to report in due course, if, reading this, the priests and bishops involved don’t change their ways. As with the Sacred Heart domestic arrangements, we never want to report these matters – although the majority of the Catholic faithful are so dumbed down that I wonder if it makes any real difference to report such scandals, at all.

Let’s all pray for these all-but lost souls. They need to repent – without delay.

