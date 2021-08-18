Wedding of the Year: Former PP at Sacred Heart & Vicar General of Glasgow Marries “Housekeeper”editor
In Issue # 98, our January 2017 newsletter, our front page reported on the scandalous domestic arrangements of the then Parish Priest of Sacred Heart, Bridgeton, Monsignor Paul Conroy who doubled as the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Glasgow. In other words, he held the most senior post in Glasgow, second only to that of the Archbishop. That front page report detailed the abuse doled out by the “housekeeper” – Irene McIntosh – to the former (real!) housekeeper, only minutes before Midnight Mass was due to begin, where the former housekeeper was called “Satan”. Charming. You can read that report here
We’ve now heard from a couple of sources, that the former Vicar General has married his “housekeeper” – so the charade is over. They were married on 9th August, we’re told, in the Amber Springs Hotel & Spa Resort, Gorey, Co. Wexford, in the Republic of Ireland. We wish them the luck of the Irish because they’ll need it when they face their Maker at Judgment. I have a vague memory that Our Lord was none too keen on double-living – didn’t he condemn the hypocritical religious leaders of his day? Did I get that right, at all, at all?
In other news… Scotland (and I’m quoting a non-Scot) is in a worse state than almost anywhere else in terms of double-living clergy, not least those living actively homosexual lives. Regular readers of our newsletter will recall that I cite, fairly frequently, the revelation published in the Sunday Mail some years ago, quoting Father Gordon Brown’s (Edinburgh) claim that “there is a whole network of gay priests operating under the noses of the Scottish Bishops”. What I didn’t know when quoting that, is that this network has a name – “The Daisy Chain” and that the “members” meet regularly, every week. That’s all for now, on this subject, but, sadly, there may be more to report in due course, if, reading this, the priests and bishops involved don’t change their ways. As with the Sacred Heart domestic arrangements, we never want to report these matters – although the majority of the Catholic faithful are so dumbed down that I wonder if it makes any real difference to report such scandals, at all.
Let’s all pray for these all-but lost souls. They need to repent – without delay.
Already, I’m hearing about another Glasgow priest who has been a PP for around 22 years in same parish, now on health leave, but apparently lives in a flat in the south side of Glasgow in which, perchance, a woman resides, as well.
I’m hoping for an innocent explanation – a sister, perhaps?
These would be more of the wonderful fruits of the New Mass!!!!!!
Signs of the times, I’m afraid. There is so little fidelity to God and His Commandments now among even the clergy. Yes, he will be judged by Our Lord for turning away to serve the flesh rather than His divine master. The scandal he has given to the Church will doubtless go hard on him as well. But imagine the judgment of the woman who tempted and encouraged this consecrated priest into his fall from grace and subsequent betrayal. Doesn’t bear thinking about!
To answer both of your comments in one, in the spirit of buy one, get one free, I once read an article in a feminist publication (don’t ask – I was asked to review it, many moons ago) where one of the writers was speaking about the increasing (at that time) number of women in affairs with priests. One of the key things which has stuck in my mind, is her claim that many, if not most of them, began at the new Mass. In a separate context, speaking with a novus ordo priest, I discovered that, in seminary, they are taught to make eye contact with every person in the congregation.
For all they say they learn about theology, they’re obviously learning nothing about male/female interaction… More than that, I will not say…
Well, it seems that Catholic Truth was bang on the money (yet again) when it exposed the affair which Paul Conroy was having with his then housekeeper.
I think CT will be owed an apology (yet again) from certain people, as well as the woman (a CT rep?) who was verbally attacked and threatened with Police action when she raised this matter at Sacred Heart Church, (where Conroy then resided) a few years ago.
I think I am right to remember that Archbishop Philip Tartaglia at the time said there was “no evidence” of wrong doing by Conroy. Another example of his ineffectual leadership, though I expect Conroy likely lied to him.
Anyway, we can see clearly that the mainstream Church in Scotland is – with a few noble exceptions – absolutely rotten to the core.
If any priest is persecuted by his Bishop – e.g. Despard in Motherwell, Dunn in Glasgow – it likely means he is a good priest standing up for what is right.
The Conroy case raises some interesting points:
– if he was living in sin while masquerading as a Catholic priest, would the Masses he said and Sacraments he conferred be reliably valid?
– as to date he has been a Priest, he has not paid any National Insurance contributions via ordinary employment and so would not be entitled to a state pension. Will the Archdiocese of Glasgow continue to financially support him going forward, then?
I hope CT will investigate the new reports Editor mentions, as well as the hideous sounding “daisy chain” mentioned. I am sure most informed people could guess at one or two names involved in that.