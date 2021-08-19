Sturgeon Plotting To Make “Temporary” Covid Powers Permanent: Just How Gullible ARE Scots?

The Scottish Government wants its emergency coronavirus powers to become permanent – including the ability to order schools to close, impose lockdowns and operate virtual courts.

Ministers are considering changing the law to permanently allow them to release prisoners early or permit a wider range of healthcare professionals to give vaccinations.

They are seeking the public’s views on removing the planned expiry date for many of the temporary measures, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney arguing that some of the changes have had a “demonstrable benefit to the people of Scotland”.

The majority of the government’s current powers introduced during the pandemic are due to elapse in March 2022 although they can be extended by six months with Holyrood’s backing. Read entire report here

The majority of the Americans in the above comical video clip clearly believe in the existence of the Loch Ness Monster. Now, I’m wondering if the majority of Scots are just as gullible. Will anyone dare to meaningfully rebel against this attempt by Nicola Sturgeon to make her current authoritarian system of governance permanent? She’s an atheist. She believes in the power of the State over the individual and over family life. She believes in no power higher than herself. She’s dangerous. So, what then? The Scots have been astoundingly compliant throughout the Covid era. If the Government makes their hitherto “emergency” powers permanent, will the Scots continue to meekly accept what the Dear Leader, who dubs herself the “Chief Mammy”, decrees? Will they, for example, accept having to wear masks for the rest of their lives?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



