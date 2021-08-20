Andrea Grillo: The (Lack of) Brains Behind…Who Inspired, If Not Wrote…Traditionis Custodes

20Aug

Andrea Grillo: The (Lack of) Brains Behind…Who Inspired, If Not Wrote…Traditionis Custodes

Andrea Grillo (born 1961) is a professor of Sacramental Theology and Philosophy of Religion at the Pontifical Athenaeum of St. Anselm in Rome (Sant’Anselmo) and of Liturgy in Padua at the Abbey of Santa Giustina. With the promulgation of Pope Francis’s motu proprio of July 16th, 2021, Traditionis Custodes, he has become a more important figure in Catholic thought. Many indications point to Professor Grillo as an author or at least inspirer of the document, serving as the Pontiff’s “house” liturgist and theologian, as he is often called in Rome. He joins many others from Sant’Anselmo who have exercised a disproportionate progressive influence.

The Foundations of the Motu Proprio

For years now, Professor Grillo has espoused avant la lettre the tenets of Traditionis Custodes, maintaining that the Mass of Paul VI represents the exclusive rite of the Roman Church and that the Traditional Latin Mass should be legislated in such a way that its disappearance is assured…  Read more here

Editor writes…

On a personal note, and for your prayers, please note that the author of the above article is named as a graduate of Thomas Aquinas College.  Assuming it is the same college, my Great-Nephew, Christopher, is now a student at the New England campus, having arrived yesterday. Christopher’s mother (and rest of the family) is naturally sad at having waved him off at the airport, and would be grateful for your prayers for his future.

The college  provides a TLM which, thankfully, not being a parish, is not affected by Traditionis Custodes.

