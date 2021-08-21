Church Chaos – By Deadly Design…editor
From the YouTube Platform…
Non-Catholic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received Catholic Holy Communion at the funeral for policewoman Ella French who was murdered after exchanging gunfire following a traffic stop. The ceremony was “presided” over by Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich. Those who are not Catholic, nor in a state of grace, are not allowed to receive Holy Communion. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides analysis.
Comments (6)
Yes another Scandal for Cupich. Of course when you read the Suitors that Cupich has had this is really no surprise. A Buddie of McCarrick and Bergogolio so it just keeps getting worse. We all know the Nickname for Cupich in the U.S.A. is Cupcake by all accounts He earns it .
Interesting to see that the Good Catholic Police Officers were Sickened even By Lightfoots Presence. She is also in a so called Lesbian Marriage which just really makes it worse, and of course the good Cardinal knew this.
What more can we say about these heretic prelates who commit public sacrilege? The faithful should rise up in Chicago and demand that Cupich be deposed immediately as an enemy of Our Lord. His annointed hands are tainted with the ultimate betrayal of His Master’s precious blood. This is the Vatican II revolution in all its true ugliness!
Let’s see…not Catholic, living in a state of mortal sin committing crimes that cry out to Heaven for vengeance….oh, I suppose I’d better say a few words about Lori Lightfoot…..
What a scandal! What a scourge! Almighty God must be punishing us to allow us to be at the mercy of such scoundrels. Cupich is one nasty piece of work, as we say. He was bishop of Spokane, Washington, for several years a while back, when he made no attempt to hide his contempt for the Traditional Latin Mass. He is a FrancisCardinal, having been elevated to the red since 2013. He was the direct conduit for marching orders from Francis a couple of years ago when the American bishops, in conference, tried to include the issue of clerical sexual predation in the conference agenda, but were shut down ahead of the discussion by Cupich’s intervention. When he was bishop of Spokane, he forbade his diocesan priests from participating in sidewalk rosaries and prayers at the two abortion clinics in that city. Worse than a wolf in sheep’s clothing, he is a wolf in shepherd’s clothing.
I would qualify one of Dr. Marshall’s statements: he blames, in effect, the crisis of corruption in the Church on the weak 1983 Code of Canon Law, and cites the strict punishments that were in the 1917 Code. However, the 1917 Code was in effect until 1983, and from the pontificate of John XXIII until 5 years into the pontificate of JPII, the existing Code was rarely enforced. That is, discipline changed into verbal correction (if any at all was issued), without any legal sanctions.
So the problem predates the new Code: the problem is the “new discipline,” which is no discipline at all. It’s a failed honor system, and as we know, there is no honor among the dishonorable.
RCAVictor
Good point – I thought likewise when I heard that. Taking it a bit further, the infallible dogma ‘Extra ecclesiam nulla salus’ has been around for a long time but it didn’t stop the Modernists from indulging in false ecumenism, or deter them from the scandalous Assisi gatherings, or indeed the pachamama sacrilege. They don’t care what rules and disciplines the Church has in accordance with the faith, they just trample all over them. It’s a wee bit like the trampling of international law by the COVID maniacs running our nations. Kind of betrays the same demonic intelligence behind both evils.