Church Chaos – By Deadly Design…

Non-Catholic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received Catholic Holy Communion at the funeral for policewoman Ella French who was murdered after exchanging gunfire following a traffic stop. The ceremony was “presided” over by Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich. Those who are not Catholic, nor in a state of grace, are not allowed to receive Holy Communion. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides analysis.

