“Historic” Agreement Between SNP & Greens: Is Scotland Now An Authoritarian Nightmare?

A coalition is by definition a partnership.
Sturgeon is making the English resent Scotland. I myself have started boycotting Scottish products. If I see the saltire, it’s not going in the trolley!
Yes, during the last referendum I very much wanted Scotland to remain in the UK – but now I’m not so sure. The Barnett formula has always rankled me – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-38077948 – Scotland always seems to do better than England, resulting in things like free NHS prescriptions in Scotland – which we in England have to pay for. This wouldn’t be so bad but Scotland has a greater history of self-inflicted illnesses – i.e. alcoholism, obesity through overeating etc. And I’m sick of Nicola Sturgeon. I’m sick of seeing her scowling, mean, pinched face and listening to her rancour and bile all the time. I personally believe she is a racist and hates the English. I wouldn’t care if Scotland left now. Good luck with rejoining the EU and taking the euro and becoming part of the Schengen zone. Also – if Nicola wants to see real democracy in action, why don’t we have a UK wide IndyRef2 – not just Scotland – as we’re all meant to be equal partners?
WF,
I totally see the truth in everything you say and I don’t blame you.
I can add to your comment, this: having lived and worked in various parts of England during my working life, the only anti-Catholic bigotry I ever encountered was in Aberdeen. Big time. Only minutes before the end of my final day in my place of employment (before I left for England), when I was praising my colleagues and spouting all the usual stuff about having benefited from working with them all blah blah, I was told that there was one member of staff whom I’d never met. Puzzled, I asked who, how could that possibly be, as I’d worked there for five years. The reply left me flabbergasted. One member of staff would not come into the staff room because I was there – the only practising Catholic in the place, but one too many for this bigot who, can you believe it, ran a bible study group for young people. I wonder how he explained this verse from the Gospel of St Luke: if you do good only to those who do good to you, what merit is there – even the pagans do as much, do they not?
ON ANOTHER SUBJECT…
Wendy Walker, our resident pro-lifer, emailed this request for prayers on 21 August – due to my inefficiency, I overlooked it, so better late than never, here is that email and the second one received today…
Dear wonderful pro life people may I ask for your prayers please ?
I spent most of yesterday in The Luton and Dunstable hospital from 11am….7 pm. I suspect I have a blood clot in my leg and I haven’t felt well for about 4 weeks when I had dreadful sciatica then an ear infection now this. I had a blood clot in the same leg some years ago. I have to go back to hospital Sunday 22/8/21 2..30 pm for the confirming scan but they started me on blood thinners yesterday as a precaution.
Thank you and God bless
Wendy
Then this, received today, 22 August…
Dear Wonderful All
I just want to make one point very clear. I HAVE NOT HAD OR WILL EVER HAVE KNOWINGLY OR WILLINGLY THE COVID JAB. This clot has come out of the blue probably because of being under govt house-arrest for well over a year my mobility has certainly decreased as well as my general health taking into this my son’s passing.
Last Friday when I had to give bloods [which I absolutely hate] I checked that every vial was empty because I have to look away and would not want any nasty jab sneaked in it sounds a bit paranoid but you never know.
You HAVE to wear a mask from the time you enter The hospital though. A nurse asked if I have been jabbed… NO, and she wrote that down. All being well when I go back today I will be super vigilant It is very stressful and as major work is being done at this hospital it is very chaotic indeed.
Thank you for all the kindness cbr uk
Wendy Ends.
Be assured of my prayers, Wendy – I hope and pray that your tests will reveal nothing to worry about, and that you will quickly be restored to good health. God bless you.
PS – I told Wendy that I would post these emails on the pro-life thread as well, but it’s now at almost 600 comments – well past the 500 mark when I usually open a fresh thread, so I won’t add anything else to it. I need to study the instructions for the new site, as it’s not quite as straightforward as in days of yore, but be assured I will replace that top-heavy thread asap.