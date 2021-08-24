Do Masks Matter?

From Social Science Space… COVID Science and Politics – the Case of Face Masks

A troubling turn in the public policy management of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the increasing tendency to justify interventions by assertions of scientific truth that bely the uncertainty of the evidence on which they are based. Nowhere, perhaps, is this more obvious than in the case of mandatory face masks in community settings, particularly, but not exclusively, in the USA. Otherwise well-respected scientists and scholars seem to have decided that, if they announce that black is white often enough, then this will indeed be the case. Such pronouncements have more in common with the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984 that with anything we might have recognized as appropriate professional behaviour in 2019. Read more here

In Scotland, the requirement to wear masks in public places remains in force, even though other restrictions have been lift. There are politicians on record, saying they would like to see masks as part of the “new normal”. I bet. They are a visible sign of our obedience to the State in this sinister “new normal”. How come so many people fail to see the insistence by Government on face-coverings as a means of totalitarian control? It is shocking to see the once highly respected medical profession turning into a tool to impose tyranny upon peoples across the world.

How long (if ever) before we have our God-given freedoms fully restored?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



