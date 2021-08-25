Scotland – Holding Wrong Opinions, a Crime

Scotland – Holding Wrong Opinions, a Crimeeditor
Scotland will be full of people itching to grass up their neighbours for having the wrong opinions. That’s what made the Gestapo so effective.
Let’s hope he’s wrong, because Nicola Sturgeon is threatening more lockdown restrictions, and as the frustration rises in the population, there are likely to be more dissenters around. This will mean, in turn, more nosey neighbours, believers of the propaganda, acting as Government spies.
Very few people appear to be aware of the fact that no Government gives us our freedoms. They come from God. It is shocking that we’ve come to this… and with the help of faithless churchmen.
Editor
Your final sentence says it all, i.e., our freedoms come from God and we’ve had them taken away because of faithless Churchmen working together with an evil government.
Athanasius,
It’s truly shocking that bishops and priests have made it so easy for the Government to remove our God-given freedoms. It’s almost impossible to comment on their complicity without the use of what is euphemistically termed “colourful language” so I’ll simply make the point and move on…
That was a very interesting report on GB News. So much for “friendly” Scots, throwing people out of their premises for having the wrong opinions.
I never thought I would say that I admired Dominic Cummings, LOL, but I was impressed that he went back the next day to talk to the staff who wouldn’t serve him and his family. They should be hanging their heads in shame.
As for the re-introduction of lockdowns – I am resigned to that. Nicola Sturgeon is not going to let go now that she has had this experience of dictatorship. She loves the power and she will hang on to it for as long as she gets away with it.
Laura,
I’m afraid I’ve long dismissed the myth of “friendly Scots”. Having lived in England for quite a few years, I haven’t met any UN-friendly English people, whereas I honestly can’t say the same for my fellow Scots. Sadly.
Laura
I would say around October/November the lockdowns, or at least serious restrictions to our freedoms, will be brought back. And it won’t just be Scotland, it will be global. This was all well planned in advance. If Drs. Yeadon and Malone are correct in their fears then millions will begin to die from the vaccine and it will be put down to a dangerous new variant. Dr. McCullough is convinced it’s about massive global depopulation and I agree with him.
That GB News report is an embarrassment to Scotland. I wouldn’t be surprised if that is next on the list, having to prove that we hold “approved” political (and even religious) views.
About lockdowns – yes, they’re definitely coming back. These politicians are drunk on power, none more so than Sturgeon.
Nicky,
“drunk on power” perfectly describes the Covid politicians, not least Sturgeon, as you say.
I suspect we will be back in lockdown, autumn latest.