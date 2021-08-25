Scotland – Holding Wrong Opinions, a Crime

Commentator at the YouTube Platform…

Scotland will be full of people itching to grass up their neighbours for having the wrong opinions. That’s what made the Gestapo so effective.

Let’s hope he’s wrong, because Nicola Sturgeon is threatening more lockdown restrictions, and as the frustration rises in the population, there are likely to be more dissenters around. This will mean, in turn, more nosey neighbours, believers of the propaganda, acting as Government spies.

Very few people appear to be aware of the fact that no Government gives us our freedoms. They come from God. It is shocking that we’ve come to this… and with the help of faithless churchmen.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



