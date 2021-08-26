Covid Vaccine: Coroner Rules BBC Presenter’s Death Officially Caused by AstraZeneca Jab…editor
BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died due to complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine, a coroner concluded today in what is believed to be the first time a Covid jab has officially been ruled the underlying cause of death in the UK.
The otherwise healthy 44-year-old, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in May after developing headaches following her first dose of the British-made vaccine.
Coroner Karen Dilks heard Ms Shaw suffered from blood clots in her brain which caused a deadly stroke. She passed away at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle three weeks after the injection. Read more here
Comments (3)
Yes, wait for the rest of the deaths – and when it becomes too obvious then ‘covid’ will be given as cause of death. Sadly, and against my strong advice, my sister and her husband, who already have quite serious underlying health conditions have had both the AZ jabs. Both seem OK at present. I pray that will continue. God help us.
westminsterfly,
One of my relatives also had the AZ jab. There’s just no telling them. They assume the best of the government and medical profession. It’s so sad to know that their trust is misplaced.
I remember when Lisa Shaw’s death was first reported on the BBC, when they said she had died after a short illness and made no connection to the injection. At that time, her family were speaking out to say she had not had any illness, had been fine before the jab. I wonder if they had to insist on an autopsy.
As you say, God help us.
I went to the government website (E & W) to see if they had figures to show deaths and adverse reactions to the vaccines but they get out of the adverse reactions by saying that is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, if the data is to be published in the future. How lucky for them.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/adversereactionsanddeathsduetocovid19vaccinesforengalndandwales
The Scottish and Welsh data is held separately but they will be playing the same game.