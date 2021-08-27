US Commentator: Buffoon Biden MUST Resign!editor
Do you agree? MUST Joe Biden resign? Is it time for him to go? Is he a “Buffoon”?
What might President Donald J. Trump have done differently?
One of our English readers emailed me today to share the self-explanatory article... read more
Comment: Present in the public gallery watching this recent discussion in the... read more
Summary Francis’s encyclical is expected to call for action on climate... read more
Science and the Catholic Church by David K. Roemer Ph.D The purpose of [my]... read more
Today's Scotsman carries the following superb letter from our blogger Athanasius.... read more
I listened in disbelief to a lunchtime report on Sky News today,... read more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMGirLS4EBg Comment: The woman behind this court case, Gina Miller, was all smiles... read more
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4 Comment: Rowan Dean, of Sky News Australia, shows up the inexcusable ignorance... read more
http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=hnhR797T9XM Read a first hand witness account of the miracle here Comment Despite headlines... read more
Medjugorje: the devil's answer to Fatima... "I think it’s possible to recognize... read more
Join the discussion