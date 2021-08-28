True Crime: Can Lawyers Be Taught A Sense of Natural Justice… Or Is It A Gift Found in the Few?editor
A Reflection…
Lorraine, now retired after a happy career in Education, finds herself reflecting, frequently, on the fact that most of the friends with whom she’d grown up, are now deceased. Unexpectedly, a friend from her youth, June, got back in touch after enquiring from a mutual acquaintance as to whether “Lorraine is still with us?” That’s how commonplace it is for contemporaries to enquire into the status – living or dead – of those in a certain age group. In the subsequent telephone call, amused at this truth, Lorraine and June lamented the reality that as older age marches forward, death is never far off.
In most cases, Lorraine told June, she had been able to spend some time with friends in their final illness and, usually, to attend the funeral. One of the saddest cases was a friend from primary school days, Madeleine, who had died in her early forties from an aggressive cancer. Spending time with Madeleine during her hospice stay helped prepare Lorraine for her passing. The funeral was a particularly poignant occasion; at the reception afterwards, the family handed Lorraine a sealed envelope which Madeleine had left for her. A lovely letter – addressed “To my number one friend” – which Lorraine treasures to this day.
Quoting the famous English dramatist and novelist, Somerset Maughan, Dying is a very dull, dreary affair. And my advice to you is to have nothing whatever to do with it. Unfortunately, of course, we have no choice but to “have to do with it”, whether the deaths of relatives and friends, or in preparing for our own death.
Just as spending time with friends during their final illness and then attending the funeral helps us to deal with the potential and then the very real loss of the deceased, so not being able to find what our American cousins call “closure” can prove to be sad and, depending on the circumstances, somewhat troubling. Lorraine was a tad troubled by the circumstances surrounding the death of one family friend – Joanna – whom she’s known most of her life, certainly since childhood. They were not particularly close in the sense of staying in frequent contact, phone calls etc. but close enough that when they did speak or, occasionally, meet, it was as if there had been no time or distance between them. There had been lengthy chats and some confidences shared over the years.
Imagine, then, the shock when Lorraine was contacted by a niece of Joanna’s to say that her aunt was found, suddenly, to be gravely ill and not expected to live more than a few days. The niece – Anne – was very friendly; they chatted for quite a bit, while Anne explained the circumstances of this sudden illness, and she promised to let Lorraine know when the funeral would take place. In fact, Lorraine had only met this niece because she had attended the funerals for every other family member: Joanna’s parents, brother and sister, and on each occasion, Joanna had explicitly asked for Lorraine to be present for the final farewell. On one occasion, after mislaying Lorraine’s new address, Joanna had asked another relative to track her down, in order to pass on the sad news of the death of a close family member. Thus, Lorraine was grateful to Anne for getting in touch, and for her promise to keep in touch about Joanna’s illness, and, thereafter, to pass on the funeral details. True to her word, Anne kept Lorraine informed that week about the deterioration in her aunt’s condition, via phone and email.
Then nothing. As the days passed and there was no word of the funeral, Lorraine became puzzled. Soon, she discovered that the funeral had taken place – she had not been contacted with the details.
Concerned that somehow there had been some confusion, perhaps on her part (a missed message or call) she decided to email Anne to enquire. It may be, she wrote, that Anne had overlooked her in the busyness which surrounds the organising of a funeral, and if so, that is perfectly understandable. Lorraine simply wished to make it clear that, had she known the details, she would have attended Joanna’s funeral. Her first email was ignored and a subsequent email, sent to ensure this was not the fault of technology, was also ignored. The failure of Anne to respond to these enquiries, set off alarm bells… Was it something Lorraine had said or done? She couldn’t work it out, at all. Anne made a point of emphasising her Christian Faith during their telephone chats, so such apparent lack of charity seemed inconsistent with her professed Christianity. Lorraine was certain there had been some misunderstanding.
Unwilling to make herself a nuisance, however, Lorraine let the matter drop. Still, like friends with whom she has shared this strange experience, she cannot fathom The Mystery of the Missing Funeral…
As mentioned at the beginning of this reflection, Lorraine, now retired, enjoyed a successful career in Education, although her first choice of profession had been law. Circumstances led her (providentially, she would now say) into Education, and now, perhaps just as providentially, she sees that, legally, to quote Shakespeare, “all that glisters is not gold”; being a law professional means very little, Lorraine believes, if the lawyer in question has no sense of natural justice. It is, surely, a basic tenet of justice to inform the offender of the crime of which they stand accused, if not to allow them to mount a defence, at least to prevent them wasting time trying to work out what they may have said or done to deserve such callousness. So, Lorraine has been heard saying that, if nothing else, this episode has squashed any concerns she may have harboured over not following her original chosen profession. Anne, you see, is a lawyer.
What, then, do you think folks… Is a strong sense of natural justice a gift reserved for the few in legal circles. Or is it something you’d expect to find in any member of the legal profession – from the officer on the beat/in the patrol car, to the High Court Judge?
Comments (8)
That is very strange indeed. I hate it when people do things like that. It’s cowardly not to say what the problem is.
As for the topic – yes, I would expect everyone engaged in law enforcement to have sense of natural justice, a strong sense, actually. Otherwise, they are nothing more than careerists. A bit like men who go in for the priesthood as a career but have no faith.
We should pray for Lorraine – it’s really annoying to have something like that niggling at the back of your mind. It’s happened to me and it’s not pleasant.
That’s a good point about careerist priests and there’s plenty of them around.
I agree – that’s very odd. Somebody must have said something to Anne to make her decide to disinvite Lorraine, but that doesn’t say much for Anne’s character. I’ve found myself in a few situations recently where there has been bad feeling, all down to people believing gossip about someone else, instead of doing the charitable thing and checking with the “accused”.
I thought I’d throw in this lawyer joke since it’s Saturday night! Ed. if I’m out of order, you can delete it.
As a lawyer woke up in the hospital after surgery he asked, “Why are all the blinds drawn in here?” The nurse answered, “There’s a fire across the street and we didn’t want you to think the operation had been a failure.”
LOL!
ED I have only talked and discussed Matters of Law as far as selling Homes is concerned. Again I won’t say which Lawyer I used but as I knew He was a Catholic I thought at best to give Him any Business. I know not of the Full Paperwork concerned but –I had to inform the Buyers of my Home when I was Moving out — and it was Literally left to the Last Hour on a Friday for the Full Business to be carried out . As I said I know not the Paperwork Included in everything He done but as far as Phone Calls to me and Me paying His Fee . All in all ad say that the Whole of His time allotted Personally to me was Approximately 45 Minutes. And on that amount of time am being Conservative. His Fee Approximately £ 500 .
As for the Above Person being a Lawyer I see by your comments they maybe a criminal Lawyer which of course is Different of course.One little Story I really have to Share of Criminal Lawyers is this .
About 20 Years ago a Friend of mines Case was due up in Airdrie Sheriff Court they had been Assaulted. Now read this Carefully.
The case before it was of a Pakistani Serving in His Carry Out Shop . A Man came in and asked for a 50 Pence Bag of Chips . The Pakistani Shop owner said that a £1 Bag of Chips was the Minimum that could be bought. The Customer said He only had 50 Pence and could He have Half a £1 Bag of Chips. The Pakistani Shopkeeper said NO that was not possible. An argument ensued in which the Pakistani said that the Man asking for a 50 Pence Bag of Chips Assalted Him ,their was no Reference as to Him throwing Vinegar on the Pakistani Shopkeeper. Anyhow this went Back and Forth Between a Lawyer a Prosecutor ( and wait for it ) an Interpreter, and an idiot of a Sheriff , I kid you not for well over an Hour. I felt like standing up and shouting
” How the Bleep Bleep did the Pakistani know what the Man was asking for as with Him having an Interpreter He obviously cannot speak English ” of course I would have been arrested for contempt of Court. Going well into the 2nd Hour of this Chip Shop Farce. Wyatt Earp suddenly gets up from His Sheriffs Chair and Shouts ” Enoughs Enough, we’ll Break up and all come Back Tomorrow ” . Now their were Supposedly another 2 Cases to be Heard ,where people had been Summoned Etc ,along with Witnesses Etc and all of those ( including of course the Pakistani and His Interpreter ) had to receive Expenses. It must have cost a Fortune.
By The Way the above is a True Story of How Our Taxes are wasted. God knows what Garbage would have been spoken the Next Day ,and only for work I would have went and Listened. So as to your Post Above about do Lawyers Etc care about us common Peasants the answer has to be Noway. Remember just How much money must have been wasted on this Farce, as the Next Days Schedule at least Cases ,Witnesses Etc would all have had to been given Expenses also .
As for the Price of the Pakistani Interpreter from Urdu to English . The Price of that must have greased more than what a Few Bags of £1 worth of Chips would.
Faith of our Fathers,
LOL! I am still laughing out very loud after reading your comment about the chip shop!
Absence of charity and justice are just two of the signs of these unfortunate times. So many people just no longer behave like civilised human beings towards their neighbour. I don’t know which is worse, the detractor or the listener. I never hold spite against another because of something someone has told me, I always give the benefit of the doubt. It’s not difficult to do for those who understand the Christian command not to do to others what we would not like done to ourselves.
Athanasius,
You are so right about the need to give the benefit of the doubt. It’s such basic Christianity.
But that brings me to the point I want to make on this thread. I know a lawyer down south (no names, no pack drill) who is well know Catholic in traditional circles, yet he is a divorce lawyer. How can that be?
I forgot to say that I don’t think a “sense” of natural justice can be taught – that wouldn’t make it a “sense” IMHO. You’ve either got it, innately, or you don’t.
If Catholics are operating in support of all the bad laws introduced in our times, especially the hate crime laws, then they can’t have much of a sense of natural justice, because it cannot be just to make “thoughts” a crime.