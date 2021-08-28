True Crime: Can Lawyers Be Taught A Sense of Natural Justice… Or Is It A Gift Found in the Few?

A Reflection…

Lorraine, now retired after a happy career in Education, finds herself reflecting, frequently, on the fact that most of the friends with whom she’d grown up, are now deceased. Unexpectedly, a friend from her youth, June, got back in touch after enquiring from a mutual acquaintance as to whether “Lorraine is still with us?” That’s how commonplace it is for contemporaries to enquire into the status – living or dead – of those in a certain age group. In the subsequent telephone call, amused at this truth, Lorraine and June lamented the reality that as older age marches forward, death is never far off.

In most cases, Lorraine told June, she had been able to spend some time with friends in their final illness and, usually, to attend the funeral. One of the saddest cases was a friend from primary school days, Madeleine, who had died in her early forties from an aggressive cancer. Spending time with Madeleine during her hospice stay helped prepare Lorraine for her passing. The funeral was a particularly poignant occasion; at the reception afterwards, the family handed Lorraine a sealed envelope which Madeleine had left for her. A lovely letter – addressed “To my number one friend” – which Lorraine treasures to this day.

Quoting the famous English dramatist and novelist, Somerset Maughan, Dying is a very dull, dreary affair. And my advice to you is to have nothing whatever to do with it. Unfortunately, of course, we have no choice but to “have to do with it”, whether the deaths of relatives and friends, or in preparing for our own death.

Just as spending time with friends during their final illness and then attending the funeral helps us to deal with the potential and then the very real loss of the deceased, so not being able to find what our American cousins call “closure” can prove to be sad and, depending on the circumstances, somewhat troubling. Lorraine was a tad troubled by the circumstances surrounding the death of one family friend – Joanna – whom she’s known most of her life, certainly since childhood. They were not particularly close in the sense of staying in frequent contact, phone calls etc. but close enough that when they did speak or, occasionally, meet, it was as if there had been no time or distance between them. There had been lengthy chats and some confidences shared over the years.

Imagine, then, the shock when Lorraine was contacted by a niece of Joanna’s to say that her aunt was found, suddenly, to be gravely ill and not expected to live more than a few days. The niece – Anne – was very friendly; they chatted for quite a bit, while Anne explained the circumstances of this sudden illness, and she promised to let Lorraine know when the funeral would take place. In fact, Lorraine had only met this niece because she had attended the funerals for every other family member: Joanna’s parents, brother and sister, and on each occasion, Joanna had explicitly asked for Lorraine to be present for the final farewell. On one occasion, after mislaying Lorraine’s new address, Joanna had asked another relative to track her down, in order to pass on the sad news of the death of a close family member. Thus, Lorraine was grateful to Anne for getting in touch, and for her promise to keep in touch about Joanna’s illness, and, thereafter, to pass on the funeral details. True to her word, Anne kept Lorraine informed that week about the deterioration in her aunt’s condition, via phone and email.

Then nothing. As the days passed and there was no word of the funeral, Lorraine became puzzled. Soon, she discovered that the funeral had taken place – she had not been contacted with the details.

Concerned that somehow there had been some confusion, perhaps on her part (a missed message or call) she decided to email Anne to enquire. It may be, she wrote, that Anne had overlooked her in the busyness which surrounds the organising of a funeral, and if so, that is perfectly understandable. Lorraine simply wished to make it clear that, had she known the details, she would have attended Joanna’s funeral. Her first email was ignored and a subsequent email, sent to ensure this was not the fault of technology, was also ignored. The failure of Anne to respond to these enquiries, set off alarm bells… Was it something Lorraine had said or done? She couldn’t work it out, at all. Anne made a point of emphasising her Christian Faith during their telephone chats, so such apparent lack of charity seemed inconsistent with her professed Christianity. Lorraine was certain there had been some misunderstanding.

Unwilling to make herself a nuisance, however, Lorraine let the matter drop. Still, like friends with whom she has shared this strange experience, she cannot fathom The Mystery of the Missing Funeral…

As mentioned at the beginning of this reflection, Lorraine, now retired, enjoyed a successful career in Education, although her first choice of profession had been law. Circumstances led her (providentially, she would now say) into Education, and now, perhaps just as providentially, she sees that, legally, to quote Shakespeare, “all that glisters is not gold”; being a law professional means very little, Lorraine believes, if the lawyer in question has no sense of natural justice. It is, surely, a basic tenet of justice to inform the offender of the crime of which they stand accused, if not to allow them to mount a defence, at least to prevent them wasting time trying to work out what they may have said or done to deserve such callousness. So, Lorraine has been heard saying that, if nothing else, this episode has squashed any concerns she may have harboured over not following her original chosen profession. Anne, you see, is a lawyer.

What, then, do you think folks… Is a strong sense of natural justice a gift reserved for the few in legal circles. Or is it something you’d expect to find in any member of the legal profession – from the officer on the beat/in the patrol car, to the High Court Judge?

