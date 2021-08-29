Do Black Families Matter In Scotland? No!

Recently, I was contacted by a friend with concerns about a Catholic immigrant family, effectively being broken up in the spirit of the debunked Named Person Scheme. Agencies appear to have combined to keep mother and children apart – Social Work Services (SWS), children’s panel, police and courts. Henrietta, a Nigerian mother of three sons (now 14, 11 and 10) had her children taken from her in 2015,and put into care on spurious grounds; she is still battling to have them returned to her, seven years later.

When I say “spurious grounds”, there is nothing in the “Statement of Grounds” (Glasgow Sheriff Court, 17/9/15) that wouldn’t have been, but a few short years ago, par for the course in Scotland as everywhere else in the rational world. Only now that we’re more “civilised” (as in State-sanctioned murder of the unborn) is an allegation of “smacking” or leaving children unattended for a short time, deemed dangerous stuff. Unless, of course, you’re a couple of white doctors enjoying dinner and drinks in a foreign holiday resort. Then, the whole world will help you find your stolen toddler, no questions asked – and no courts involved. You won’t spend a day apart from your other children, let alone have them taken into State care and fostered out. Only yesterday morning, I caught a snippet of a conversation on GB News, between two white politicians (one Conservative, the other Labour) in which they reminisced about how their parents would send them off for the day with nothing but some bread and jam. It’s a true saying, very applicable in the UK – especially in modern Scotland – that, but for double-standards we wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Henrietta left her children for a few minutes, when they lived in a flat above some shops, while she nipped downstairs to the shops, specifically the chemist, for medicine for one of her sons who was sick. It seems that the social workers depended on the information they gathered from her then four year child. Parents across the land – panic! Anyone with any experience of small children knows that they are talkative and very trusting. They don’t understand that their words might be twisted and used against their parents.

Henrietta’s husband, Innocent, unable to find work, returned to Africa and has been unable to regain entry into the UK. This is a cause for concern to the family, given that he had no trouble entering or leaving the country previously. They remain a married couple, who have had no more than the normal marriage and family problems, experienced by everyone else. Yet, this mother is facing permanent separation from her children, as her repeated requests to be reunited with her family are ignored.

I had been planning to hold off this report until after the next children’s panel meeting, due shortly, but then Henrietta emailed as follows:

…I have not heard from the reporter or social services since over 3 weeks I sent email requesting for contact of my children but no response even the last email sent was not still responded to. According to the lawyer that they don’t want me to see children again and planning to keep them in permanence. So please we need to intensify our endeavours and potentials to stop them and even go to BBC, newspapers.

[Makes reference to her search for a strong lawyer]. I am so so upset but our mother of perpetual help will intervene.

Reading through all the paperwork, it seems clear that Henrietta is a victim of both racial and religious prejudice. This was confirmed in my mind when I visited Henrietta at her lovely home today in the north of Glasgow.

Henrietta’s concerns were ignored when she complained about racial abuse in school – one of her sons had been called “a black monkey”. Instead of the school dealing with that issue, she’s being accused of abuse, her children taken from her in 2015. She has not seen them since 2016, despite one of her boys telling her that he told the social worker that he wanted to go home. They did not report that to Henrietta. Again, another son (aged 4 at the time) asked a social worker: “Are you trying to steal me from my mum?”

Despite wishing her children to be raised as Catholics, this is not happening and – incredibly – one social worker told Henrietta that talk of praying is “bad parenting”. It is impossible to include every detail in this necessarily short introduction; more information may emerge in the comments, but the key fact is that Henrietta and her husband have done absolutely nothing to justify the removal of their three children, and the refusal of the Nanny State to return them to their natural home is disgraceful. The Scottish Government has – more than once – exhibited an unhealthy tendency to interfere in family life. Indeed, when ruling on the Named Person Scheme, the Judges in the Supreme Court observed: “The first thing that a totalitarian regime tries to do is to get at the children, to distance them from the subversive, varied influences of their families, and indoctrinate them in their rulers’ view of the world.” [Paragraph 73] Read more here

Catholic Truth is working with others to bring as much publicity to this shocking case as possible. Our position in ALL such cases has been consistent; if there is any suspicion of child abuse, then social workers should do what they can to help the family within the family home – removing the children is plain wrong, and it most certainly must not be the default answer. In this case, the mother has done everything she has been told to do, and there are some unconscionable failures on the part of the SWS, such as requiring Henrietta to travel for miles by public transport, a journey of 4 hours, to see her children (without financial support until some minimal help was given in 2016). She was never late, never missed an appointment, yet (she writes) “There were instances when neither my children nor the social workers turn up for contact, without prior notice of cancellation. It is so annoying and frustrating to travel all the long 4 hours journey, only to find out that the kids are not there. I am always not treated fairly. Why?”

Why, indeed.

In my opinion, racism and religious prejudice explain the “why?” What other reason could there be, given that the only official records available show no serious abuse of her three sons? Not a single mention of a bruise or broken bone. In fact, the official paperwork contains nothing but unsubstantiated allegations, with – on a number of occasions – “date unknown” alongside. It is unconscionable that these vague, uncorroborated claims leading to the break-up of this family will – without doubt – cause serious psychological and emotional trauma to these children in the future.

Heads must roll, resignations must follow a full and independent investigation of the (mis)handling of this case by the Social Work Services, where it is clear that the officials involved took no account of the cultural and religious beliefs and practices of Henrietta’s family. English is not Henrietta’s first language and thus, any concerns that were suspected by the social workers should have been explored in the light of African culture and Catholic beliefs. This, manifestly, did not happen.

I will send the link to this discussion to as many media outlets as possible – and I would urge others reading this, to do the same. We must do everything possible to help re-unite this mother with her three sons, before those who (wrongly) consider themselves better equipped to care for them, poison their minds, perhaps irreparably, against this mother, who loves them more than any of these (insert adjective) social workers could possibly imagine.

In the meantime, please pray for Henrietta, her husband Innocent, and their three sons. And those of you reading this who are parents, be assured, it is not a sign of bad parenting, so to do… Our Lady of Perpetual Help, pray for us!

