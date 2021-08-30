Expert on Cardinal Newman Speaks Frankly about Pope Francis – And it’s NOT Flattering!

Fr. Ian Ker, author of many books on St. John Henry Cardinal Newman, discusses Pope Francis and shares ideas on what the saint is likely to have thought about the Church today. We all need to read Newman to convert, he says… or at least to minimise the danger that we become utterly confused by this pope. A refreshingly honest appraisal of what Fr Linus Clovis terms “The Francis Effect“…

