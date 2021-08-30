Expert on Cardinal Newman Speaks Frankly about Pope Francis – And it’s NOT Flattering!editor
Fr. Ian Ker, author of many books on St. John Henry Cardinal Newman, discusses Pope Francis and shares ideas on what the saint is likely to have thought about the Church today. We all need to read Newman to convert, he says… or at least to minimise the danger that we become utterly confused by this pope. A refreshingly honest appraisal of what Fr Linus Clovis terms “The Francis Effect“…
That definitely was a very refreshing appraisal of the Francis’ pontificate. I’ve actually got one of Fr Ker’s books on Newman, which I used to dip into now and then. I must take another look.
I believe Fr Ker used to lecture sometimes at the Maryvale Institute in Birmingham – I vaguely remember a friend telling me that he’d met the famous Fr Ker at a time when I was visiting there. Anyway, I thought I’d post a link to some of Cardinal Newman’s sermons, some of which date from his days as an Anglican vicar. https://newmanreader.org/works/parochial/volume1/index.html
It never ceases to amaze me when I compare the sermons of some of the saints, like St Alphonsus Liguouri and now St John Henry Cardinal Newman, to the bland chats served up today in churches, which pass as sermons or homilies.
