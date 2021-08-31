Australia Out of Control & Heading For Permanent Lockdown… Aka Tyranny

31Aug

Australia Out of Control & Heading For Permanent Lockdown… Aka Tyranny

Politicians, Fatima, Australia, Science, Health, Politics, International , , , , , , , 0 Comments

Email from an Australian reader…

Thought you may like to see what is happening here. Coming to a country near you!

This happened in the western suburb of Bankstown where the authorities are trying to “stop“ the spread of covid. It’s also where many Christians and Muslims live and it has been said that is why the complete lockdown in that part of Sydney.  Click here to see a shocking clip of police “stopping the spread”

Also a Traditionalist Catholic, Monica Smit, who set up the Reignite Democracy Australia movement’, has just been arrested for “incitement” in Melbourne.  Click here to see her interviewed on Alan Jones Show, Sky News Australia

It seems quite likely we’re to be locked up until Christmas if not beyond but the unjabbed will still be locked up until some knight in shining armour rescues us, I think. I feel for those in Sydney who are in their apartments with no backyards and are only out for an hour for exercise and only one person of a household can go shopping in their 5 km limit zone. Playgrounds are shut down too. The Freemasons are laughing at us!    Ends.

The Scottish Government has also taken steps to make the lockdown “emergency” powers, permanent. It seems strange that politicians across the world are taking the same measures, almost lock-step with one another. Strange? Or evidence of an overall “designer” plan?  Or, more accurately, evidence of an overall diabolical plan?

Join the discussion

Related Posts

05Nov

Police State UK: Nurse Arrested For Rescue of Mother From Care Home…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXRWNq26ZLs Comment:  A woman has been arrested after taking her mother from a... read more

11May

13 May: Feast of Our Lady of Fatima!

“The Message of Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church”.… Pope... read more

06Sep

Covid-19: Is the Pandemic Panic Dying?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMmrkaMh0 Comment... Does the optimism in the above video, hopeful that the end... read more

05Aug

Teenagers To Be Injected Without Parental Consent – Drive To Vaccinate Children ASAP

16 and 17 year olds will NOT need parental consent to... read more

23Dec

Scotland’s First Minister: Mask Rule For Thee, But Not For Me! Police Agree…

https://youtu.be/6KVzRFXt6Fc From Police Scotland... A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We’re aware of a... read more

20Oct

Scottish Catholic Education Service Actively Promoting LGBT Agenda…

St Maria Goretti, please intercede to protect the innocence of pupils... read more

15Aug

Covid-19: Ignore Government’s Terror Campaign – Live As Before… Be Free!

Below, an unpublished article on Covd-19 by Martin Blackshaw (aka blogger,... read more

06Aug

Aristotle: Friends Essential For a Life Well-Lived…But ARE They – Really?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F18kSA8OxqY Comment:  Studies show that having a good network of friends contributes to... read more

31Jan

Biden’s Agenda: Build Back Backwards!

https://youtu.be/58m8c3_aUyE Comment:  The above overview of the Biden administration so far, requires no... read more

07Jan

Open Letter To The Scottish Bishops: Demand End To Govt Abuse of Power…

Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius writes... Dear Bishops of Scotland, As we reach... read more

%d bloggers like this: