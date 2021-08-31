Australia Out of Control & Heading For Permanent Lockdown… Aka Tyranny

Email from an Australian reader…

Thought you may like to see what is happening here. Coming to a country near you!

This happened in the western suburb of Bankstown where the authorities are trying to “stop“ the spread of covid. It’s also where many Christians and Muslims live and it has been said that is why the complete lockdown in that part of Sydney. Click here to see a shocking clip of police “stopping the spread”

Also a Traditionalist Catholic, Monica Smit, who set up the Reignite Democracy Australia movement’, has just been arrested for “incitement” in Melbourne. Click here to see her interviewed on Alan Jones Show, Sky News Australia

It seems quite likely we’re to be locked up until Christmas if not beyond but the unjabbed will still be locked up until some knight in shining armour rescues us, I think. I feel for those in Sydney who are in their apartments with no backyards and are only out for an hour for exercise and only one person of a household can go shopping in their 5 km limit zone. Playgrounds are shut down too. The Freemasons are laughing at us! Ends.

The Scottish Government has also taken steps to make the lockdown “emergency” powers, permanent. It seems strange that politicians across the world are taking the same measures, almost lock-step with one another. Strange? Or evidence of an overall “designer” plan? Or, more accurately, evidence of an overall diabolical plan?

