A New Way To Attract Vocations – Or Not?

A priest sent me several videos similar to the above, showing priests, religious, laity, having great fun, participating in the “Jerusalma challenge” – one even includes some dancing in the sanctuary.

Simply put, the Jerusalema challenge is a dance. Those taking up the challenge perform a dance reel to the song Jerusalema, a gospel-influenced house song by South African producer Master KG and performed by singer-songwriter Nomcebo.

The comments on the YouTube platform are full of praise – most think this sort of thing is “amazing”. One writes:

The song, “JERUSALEMA” , a unifying factor beyond a reasonable doubt, creeping through political differences, cultural barriers, as well as, religious/faith schools of thought in diversity on the planet.

It’s really not my kinda thing and I’ve just asked one young girl if watching the above video would make her think seriously about religious life. Answer: No!

Is there anybody out there who disagrees?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



