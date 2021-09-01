A New Way To Attract Vocations – Or Not?editor
A priest sent me several videos similar to the above, showing priests, religious, laity, having great fun, participating in the “Jerusalma challenge” – one even includes some dancing in the sanctuary.
Simply put, the Jerusalema challenge is a dance. Those taking up the challenge perform a dance reel to the song Jerusalema, a gospel-influenced house song by South African producer Master KG and performed by singer-songwriter Nomcebo.
The comments on the YouTube platform are full of praise – most think this sort of thing is “amazing”. One writes:
The song, “JERUSALEMA” , a unifying factor beyond a reasonable doubt, creeping through political differences, cultural barriers, as well as, religious/faith schools of thought in diversity on the planet.
It’s really not my kinda thing and I’ve just asked one young girl if watching the above video would make her think seriously about religious life. Answer: No!
Is there anybody out there who disagrees?
Comments (2)
Another day, another gimmick. Can’t wait for tomorrow’s offering . . .
Pathetic!
I hear on the news tonight that the SNP are introducing vaccine passports for all who wish to attend live social events like nightclubs, concerts and football matches. They have the audacity to call this unlawful coercion into vaccine experimentation “incentivising the young” when it is clearly a breach of every established law protecting human rights and freedom of conscience. We need a peaceful uprising in this country to rid it of these criminals in Holyrood. There certainly must come a legal challenge, hopefully heard by a judge who’s not owned! Shocking criminality disguised as concern for public wellbeing.