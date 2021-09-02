The Justifications For Lockdowns Found Wanting… Journal of Medicine & Philosophy

Although nationwide lockdowns are unprecedented in modern history, there’s been remarkably little public debate about whether they are justified ethically. Vague appeals to ‘protecting the NHS’ will not do, especially since the U.K. Pandemic Preparedness Strategy 2011 says that halting the spread of pandemic influenza virus would be “a waste of public health resources”.

In a paper due to appear in the Journal of Medicine and Philosophy, Samuel Director and Christopher Freiman examine the two main justifications that have been given for lockdown. And they find both of these justifications wanting. In particular, they argue that each one has implications that most people would not accept.

The first major justification for lockdowns is that we have to minimise lives lost (or perhaps life years lost). In other words: we should adopt whichever policy minimises the total number of deaths, and since lockdown is the policy that achieves that, we should implement lockdowns.

As an example of this justification, the authors quote the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said, “We’re not going to put a dollar figure on human life. The first order of business is to save lives, period. Whatever it costs.”

Yet upon reflection, this justification makes very little sense. For example, it would imply that governments should drastically reduce speed limits to prevent all road deaths – at the cost of time, convenience and economic efficiency. (Or perhaps they’d have to ban cars altogether.)

As I’ve previously noted: “Society has functions other than simply extending people’s lives for as long as possible. If it did not, we’d spend a much higher fraction of GDP on healthcare, and we’d ban alcohol, smoking and extreme sports.”

The second major justification for lockdowns is that we must defer to experts. In other words: we should adopt whichever policy the experts advocate, and since the experts advocate lockdown, that is what we should do.

Aside from the fact that many experts were against lockdown – not to mention the difficulty of even defining ‘expertise’ in this area – insisting that we must defer to experts has implications that many people would reject. Read more here

Editor writes…

Wouldn’t it have been heartening to see the Pope and Bishops among the first to point out the lack of justification for these lockdowns? Instead, they have been complicit in what amounts to the crime of false imprisonment and ongoing restrictions imposed on our way of life. Why?

It is noteworthy, surely, that the bishops (e.g. Archbishop Viganò and Bishop Schneider) who are speaking out against this removal of our freedoms, are those who preach about the Fatima prophecies and Message. They clearly recognise the connection – they realise that we are being marched into accepting totalitarian forms of governance, connecting this with the Fatima warning that Communism would spread to every country in the world. Again, though, why… why so few churchmen with their finger on the pulse?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



