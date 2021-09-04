Archbishop Viganò – 25 Years Ago Our Lady Confirmed Fatima Message in a New Apparition

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò told LifeSite last year about the history of the apparitions of Our Lady in Civitavecchia, Italy which took place 25 years ago. During these miraculous events, Our Lady referred back to her apparitions and messages in Fatima, and she warned that Satan is out to destroy the family. Additionally, Our Lady spoke about the apostasy in the Church, the darkness that overshadows Rome, the need to consecrate Italy to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and a third world war following the apostasy. To watch the interview click here and Read more here

As well as the warning of possible war, note, in particular, these words of Our Lady: “I am giving you painful news… a danger looms over the Holy Father, a fierce attack by Satan.”

Archbishop Viganò adds:

It is important to know that Jessica Gregori, the daughter of the family who witnessed these apparitions and supernatural events, was given by Our Lady the content of the third secret of Fatima and that this message was then passed on to Pope John Paul II at the time. She herself was able to meet, in 1996, with Sister Lucia of Fatima and to compare with her the messages they received concerning the third secret. They matched.

Editor writes…

Is it surprising that this confirmation of the Fatima Message was given 25 years ago? Or is it more surprising that any Catholic – especially popes and bishops – need a reminder?

