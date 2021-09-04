Archbishop Viganò – 25 Years Ago Our Lady Confirmed Fatima Message in a New Apparition

Archbishop Viganò – 25 Years Ago Our Lady Confirmed Fatima Message in a New Apparitioneditor
As well as the warning of possible war, note, in particular, these words of Our Lady: “I am giving you painful news… a danger looms over the Holy Father, a fierce attack by Satan.”
Archbishop Viganò adds:
It is important to know that Jessica Gregori, the daughter of the family who witnessed these apparitions and supernatural events, was given by Our Lady the content of the third secret of Fatima and that this message was then passed on to Pope John Paul II at the time. She herself was able to meet, in 1996, with Sister Lucia of Fatima and to compare with her the messages they received concerning the third secret. They matched.
Editor writes…
Is it surprising that this confirmation of the Fatima Message was given 25 years ago? Or is it more surprising that any Catholic – especially popes and bishops – need a reminder?
Join the discussion