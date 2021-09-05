UK: Assisted Dying Debate Reignited… But Why?

David Galloway, a surgeon and Former President of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow joins Nana Akua on GB News to discuss the issue.

Editor writes…

Why does this subject keep coming up?  We have, on the one  hand, people filled with fear of becoming infected with Covid-19 (from which the majority recover), terrified of death, willing to live under tyrannical restrictions rather than risk death from “the virus” while, on the other hand, we find lobbyists keen to legalise euthanasia in one form or another.  Why?  Is the search for a pain-free life and death due to the absence of God in personal and public life?

And now for a silly question:  why isn’t the Pope, the bishops and priests speaking out on all such moral issues,  not to “guide” society, but to remind society of God and His Commandments – authoritatively?  In other words, why are churchmen not showing real spiritual, religious and moral leadership, speaking out in prophetic terms to warn society that there will be a day of reckoning for flouting God’s law?  Diplomacy didn’t work for Pontius Pilate and it won’t work for them at their Judgment either.

  • Laura Reply

    I was pleased and impressed with the surgeon in the interview. It’s refreshing to hear a doctor rejecting the killing mentality.

    IMHO, the reason why the hierarchy and clergy don’t speak out is because they have lost the faith. Half the time, at least, they will be in agreement with the immorality being peddled, in this case, assisted dying.

    September 5, 2021 at 8:28 pm
    • editor Reply

      Laura,

      I agree with you on both counts.

      September 5, 2021 at 10:11 pm
  • Bernie Reply

    I noticed the presenter saying her mother was worried about being a burden, but I didn’t hear her assuring her mother that she could never be a burden. That’s the real problem here, that older people are made to feel they’re a burden or would be a burden if they needed nursing care.

    September 5, 2021 at 10:01 pm
    • editor Reply

      Bernie,

      You raise a central point – it is this whole mentality that an elderly relative would be a burden, which drives this whole euthanasia craze. I was glad to hear the surgeon describe it as an “undignified” way to die. Absolutely, it is, and it is also shameful that anyone would think of an elderly parent in need of end of life care as a “burden”. Selfish to the core.

      September 5, 2021 at 10:13 pm

