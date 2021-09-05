UK: Assisted Dying Debate Reignited… But Why?

David Galloway, a surgeon and Former President of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow joins Nana Akua on GB News to discuss the issue.

Editor writes…

Why does this subject keep coming up? We have, on the one hand, people filled with fear of becoming infected with Covid-19 (from which the majority recover), terrified of death, willing to live under tyrannical restrictions rather than risk death from “the virus” while, on the other hand, we find lobbyists keen to legalise euthanasia in one form or another. Why? Is the search for a pain-free life and death due to the absence of God in personal and public life?

And now for a silly question: why isn’t the Pope, the bishops and priests speaking out on all such moral issues, not to “guide” society, but to remind society of God and His Commandments – authoritatively? In other words, why are churchmen not showing real spiritual, religious and moral leadership, speaking out in prophetic terms to warn society that there will be a day of reckoning for flouting God’s law? Diplomacy didn’t work for Pontius Pilate and it won’t work for them at their Judgment either.

