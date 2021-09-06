Australia: Brave Benedictine Priest on Covid Vaccines – Sermon “Not Political, It Is Pastoral” …

Editor writes…

Our some-time blogger in USA, Marinaio emails as follows:

I think I’ve mentioned that our daughter Stephanie is married to an Aussie and lives in Canberra, Australia. She had gone to a retreat in New South Wales recently, run by the Benedictines of Notre Dame monastery in Tasmania. She was very impressed by the monks, and when you read this sermon at the link below, I believe you will be too. Presumably, this was delivered by the Abbot. He is courageous, given the Orwellian state of things Down Under. Feel free to publish on Catholic Truth…

Extracts from Sermon by Benedictine Priest – 15th Sunday after Pentecost

At the heart of today’s liturgy we have the Gospel recounting the resurrection of the son of the widow of Naim. St Luke describes the scene by telling us that as Jesus approached the town followed by a large crowd, another large crowd was processing out. As the disciples get closer it appears that this is a funeral cortege. Indeed, a young man is being carried to the grave, the only son of his mother, and she was a widow. In other words, a woman bereft, abandoned, for the moment supported by the crowd, but soon to be left to herself. When the Lord sees her, St Luke, who is ever keen to portray the humanity of the Saviour, tells us that He was touched with mercy, literally his entrails were moved. How could He not be? As He looks at her, He is reminded of His own Mother, she too a widow, and soon to lose her only Son. The resurrection of the son of the widow of Naim prefigures that of the Lord; it announces it in advance.

In his commentary on this passage, St Augustine tells us that the miracles of Our Lord have a hidden meaning. Anyone can see the prodigy and admire it, just as an illiterate man can see a magnificently adorned manuscript and be in awe, but in order to understand it, you must know how to read. The resurrection of this young man symbolises then the resurrection of the soul from spiritual death. Because of his passions which carry him away to the grave like the carriers of the bier in the Gospel, he is lost and can do nothing to help himself. But if the Lord comes and touches him, he halts the onslaught of the passions and of all evil, and He restores to a new life, giving the wayward sinner back to his Mother, the Holy Catholic Church.

How can we fail to see in this Gospel an eloquent picture of what is taking place at the very moment in our world? Many have been lost to the Wuhan Virus, otherwise known as Covid-19. Many more have been lost to the inept response given to this virus by those who make decisions for the planet. At the moment there is another kind of death being inflicted on numerous souls, and that is the death of conscience. What I am about to say here may strike some as being somewhat political. It is not political; it is pastoral. I speak these words as a Catholic Priest, a Benedictine Monk and as a Doctor in Moral Theology…

Sadly also and unbelievably, at least one Australian bishop has evoked the possibility of opening churches only to the vaccinated. We even have some bishops in other countries declaring that there is a moral responsibility to take the vaccine. Let’s be clear. There is no moral responsibility to receive the vaccine. I’m going to explain why…

What conclusions are we to draw from all this? Principally, that those of us who refuse the vaccine have solid ground to stand on. But we will need to be strong. The pressure will only increase as time goes by. We will be locked out of many public places; we may even be denied entrance into our own churches; perhaps our own Catholic friends and shepherds will deny us. So be it. But we do have a word for them and this word is for everyone, including authorities, both civil and religious of every rank. It is a strong word. That word is this:

Beware. Our conscience stands firm on this issue. If you wish to pressure us, know that you are violating the voice of a well-formed conscience, that is the voice of God Himself. You should also know that international law condemns severely the use of moral persuasion when it comes to that taking of any medication that is experimental. This sort of thing has been done before. It was perpetrated by the same people who put yellow stars on the shoulders of the Jews, and then ultimately decided that they had a better, more final, solution for them. Beware. Whoever you are, whatever badge or religious symbol you might wear, you are crossing a line that you will bitterly regret and for which you will have to give an account.

God is not mocked, St Paul told us today. You reap what you sow. If you sow in the flesh, you will reap corruption and death and damnation. If you sow in the Spirit, you will reap everlasting life. And he adds: while there is still time, do what is good, for the end of all things is fast approaching. Click here to read the entire (excellent) sermon.

