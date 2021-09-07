Irony: Climate Conference (COP26) To Be Hosted in Glasgow City – An Environmental Disaster!

Irony: Climate Conference (COP26) To Be Hosted in Glasgow City – An Environmental Disaster!

Perhaps he will marvel at the gleaming new buildings at the giant Scottish Event Campus exhibition centre, which includes an armadillo-shaped auditorium.

It’s possible he will take in the magnificence of Glasgow‘s City Chambers, which are said to boast the second greatest amount of marble in a single building after the Vatican.

But if the US President would like a more accurate sense of the city that Glasgow is today, he should pay a visit to the reeking space below the junction of the M80 and M8 motorways, a short walk from the city centre. For there, stretching out for an acre and in places at least 6ft deep, is an enormous pile of rubbish. And not just rubbish, but fly-tipping on an industrial scale.

Nearly every item of household waste imaginable can be found: stained mattresses, broken baths, video tapes, splintered cupboards, old insulation fabric, smashed crockery and hundreds upon hundreds of black bin bags stuffed with things you would definitely not wish to smell.

Nothing could better capture the devastating irony: that a city hosting what is regarded as the world’s most important environmental conference, also known as COP26, is itself in the midst of an environmental crisis.   Click here to read more…

