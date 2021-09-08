Feast of The Nativity of Our Lady – Enjoy!

Ave Maria, gratia plena,

Hail Mary, full of grace

Dominus, tecum,

The Lord is with thee

Benedicta tu in mulieribus

Blessed art thou among women

Et benedictus fructus ventris tui, Iesus.

And blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Sancta Maria, Mater Dei,

Holy Mary, mother of God

ora pro nobis, peccatoribus,

pray for us, sinners,

Nunc et in hora mortis nostrae.

now and at the hour of our death

Amen!

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share your favourite hymns, books, prayers and prayer-requests, and – as ever – your best jokes, of the good clean fun variety! Enjoy celebrating, as we wish Our Lady a very Happy Birthday!

Here’s a conversation I have when my birthday comes around (fake date below)…

“When’s your birthday?”

“June 2nd.”

“What year?”

“Every year!”

