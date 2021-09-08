Feast of The Nativity of Our Lady – Enjoy!

08Sep

Feast of The Nativity of Our Lady – Enjoy!

The Catholic Church, Fatima, Lourdes, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints

Ave Maria, gratia plena,
Hail Mary, full of grace
Dominus, tecum,
The Lord is with thee
Benedicta tu in mulieribus
Blessed art thou among women
Et benedictus fructus ventris tui, Iesus.
And blessed is the fruit of thy  womb, Jesus.
Sancta Maria, Mater Dei,
Holy Mary, mother of God
ora pro nobis, peccatoribus,
pray  for us, sinners,
Nunc et in hora mortis nostrae.
now and at the hour of our death
Amen!

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share your favourite hymns, books, prayers and prayer-requests, and – as ever – your best jokes, of the good clean fun variety!  Enjoy celebrating, as we wish Our Lady a very Happy Birthday!

Here’s a conversation I have when my birthday comes around (fake date below)…

“When’s your birthday?”
“June 2nd.”
“What year?”
“Every year!”

Comments

  • editor Reply

    Some quotes from saints on the Feast of Our Lady’s Nativity…
    https://epicpew.com/8-saint-quotes-that-honor-the-nativity-of-the-blessed-virgin-mary/

    And here’s an interesting story about a young man, John, who was puzzled that his girlfriend stopped speaking to him. He told a friend he couldn’t understand it, especially when she told him the reason. She was livid with him because, she said, he’d spoiled her birthday. John was astonished saying “I didn’t even know it was her birthday!”

    Happy Feast, folks!

    September 8, 2021 at 12:29 am
  • Athanasius Reply

    Happy Feast to all. A great birthday present for Our Lady would be an extra rosary!

    September 8, 2021 at 12:43 am

Join the discussion

