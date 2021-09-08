Why Do People Hate Catholicism?

From YouTube…

How do we respond when someone tells us they hate the Catholic Church? Join former Protestant pastor and Catholic convert as he considers this question while riding his 2017 Indian Chieftain Darkhorse.

Editor writes…

That’s my second ride on a motorbike – and after the first one I was determined there would never be a second one! I used to be so indecisive. Now I’m not so sure…

I don’t think many of us will have been surprised at anything said by Keith, but we may be able to add to his list. Feel free…

