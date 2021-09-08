Why Do People Hate Catholicism?editor
How do we respond when someone tells us they hate the Catholic Church? Join former Protestant pastor and Catholic convert as he considers this question while riding his 2017 Indian Chieftain Darkhorse.
Editor writes…
That’s my second ride on a motorbike – and after the first one I was determined there would never be a second one! I used to be so indecisive. Now I’m not so sure…
I don’t think many of us will have been surprised at anything said by Keith, but we may be able to add to his list. Feel free…
That’s a great idea! Discussing the faith while motorcycling. That’s what is actually meant by finding new ways to take the faith to those outside the Church, using the imagination in how to present it, not trying to change it to fit in with modernity and immorality!
One of the things I’ve heard people say that I don’t think he mentioned (but I may have missed it, he went through the points quite fast), was that the Church changed things, adding things like the Immaculate Conception etc. I think I know the answer, that if something is not found in Scripture, though most is, then it’s part of the Tradition, what Christians believed from the very beginning, and that would apply to Our Lady, very particularly. If I’m wrong, I’ll stand corrected, no prob.
I really like that video, though – it’s a really great way of answering questions.
Bernie,
To the best of my knowledge, you have given the right answer to the question of where teachings such as the Immaculate Conception come from. My favourite quote (which is often found in this blog and the CT newsletter) is from one of the Church Fathers, can’t remember his name right now, who says that to check if something is truly Christian, you need to look at what Christians have always believed, everywhere. That’s the test. I think it’s obvious that Christians understood that Mary was very central in the life of Christ and so they believed that she was born free of Original Sin, and also assumed into heaven.
I agree about the video – I love it!
* early Christians (from the beginning) understood that Mary etc.
Josephine,
Yes, I think that’s right. What the first Christians believed is the basis of Tradition. The Scriptures were written later, and in his letters St Paul mentions the oral tradition, what he has passed on by word of mouth.
ED that is very good question Why is The Catholic Church Hated . I Personally now though would like to sort of rearrange that Question and say Why do People Hate The True Catholic Faith, because we know that within Our Church, so called Catholic Clergymen seem to have a Deep Hatred of the Catholic Faith. Of course to us here in Scotland ( and we’re from the same generation) we certainly don’t need Look far for Hatred. I recall you saying just recently that when you Left a Job in Aberdeen a certain person wouldn’t even come into the room because you are a Catholic. I think I have also told this story but it’s worth it again.
On my Very Very FIRST Day serving an Apprenticeship back in 1965 . As was the so called training, I was sent to Help out a Tradesman. Now remember I say my Very first Day, my Very First Hour . He asks me my Full Name and I tells Him of course. Then He said.
” How did you get a Job as an Apprentice with us “. This was in Glasgow and I was 15 and Straight from the Sticks of a Lanarkshire Village, I knew nothing. So I says to this Ignoramous Bigot.
” Well I seen the Ad in the Daily Record , wrote in for an Interview and Mr Love the Owner who interviewed you gave me a Job ”
So He goes off on a sort of Orangeman Tangent.
” No He says your Name Your Name , this Firm doesn’t start Bleep Bleep Bleep TIMS . So were I you I would pack the Job in right now “. Of course all of the Tradesmen weren’t like this useless and He was a useless ignoramous . Some of them were actually worse .
Talk about Hatred for Catholicism, my God I was shaking all over . What an experience for a young Boy on his First Day as an Apprentice.
Unfortunately worse was to come . For you see I became as Bigoted as them . Never though Never to a Young Apprentice.
Of course they say that things especially within the Workplace has changed. I beg to Differ.
BTW. I know not of the rest of Britain. Northern Ireland of course being a complete Hatred Write off . But Scotland was Held back enormously ( and am sure the same happened within your Profession ) . Where Literally Idiots who could Shake Hands in a Funny way ,were promoted to Jobs where they were neither competent or capable or had the Experience to carry them out.
Also when the Steelworks Closed and the well payed Bosses Etc got their £ 30.000 Redundancy payments . They then wanted the jobs of the Bin Men Etc who at that time were working for Buttons. I don’t know if you were working in Scotland at the time but this is when all the Daily Record Stories of. It’s All Catholics Who Get The Jobs In Coatbridge. Headlines started.
Faith of our Fathers,
I’m a bit disappointed that you decided to be “as bigoted as them.” I always think Catholics are not (can’t be) bigoted, because that means we hate someone else. That means we can’t go to Holy Communion at Sunday Mass. I’ve witnessed people who hate Catholicism, but I never feel angry with them, just very sad. I honestly don’t understand how you can be bigoted because you’ve met others who are bigoted. I would think it would have the opposite effect. You see someone filled with hatred and you don’t want to be like that, is my feeling, but then maybe I’m being naive.
I do agree with you about there being people, including bishops and priests, who hate the Church as well. I doubt, though, that they are truly within the Church. In their souls and hearts I’d say they have broken from the Church, even if they don’t realise it yet.
Keith Nester’s motorcycle ride (Moto Proprio, LOL!) is excellent.
I loved those questions and answers, so simply put, so clear. I’d love to know his story of conversion – I am fascinated by conversion stories.