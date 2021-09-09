Dangerous Group = The VACCINATED… Governments Deliberately Prolonging Covid

09Sep

The following email arrived in my inbox this morning:

<i> Wow, it’s all coming out…

“World Health Organization European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunization former Vice President Professor Christian Perronne yesterday said that all vaccinated people must quarantine over the winter months or risk serious illness.

Perronne specializes in tropical pathologies and emerging infectious diseases. He was Chairman of the Specialized Committee on Communicable Diseases of the High Council of Public Health.

Confirming the rapidly deteriorating situation in Israel and the UK, the infectious disease expert stated: “Vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from the society.”

He went on to say: “Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous for others. It’s proven in Israel now – I’m in contact with many physicians in Israel – they’re having big problems, severe cases in the hospitals are among vaccinated people, and in UK also, you have the larger vaccination program and also there are problems.”  [Emphasis added]

The current working group on the COVID-19 pandemic in France was reported to be “utterly panicked” on receipt of the news, fearing pandemonium if it follows the guidance of the experts.

Israeli doctor Kobi Haviv told Channel 13 News: “95% of seriously ill patients are vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people account for 85-90% of hospitalizations. We are opening more and more COVID branches. The effectiveness of vaccines is declining or disappearing”

So how do Boris and the BBC sell this? Far easier to cover up and blame the un’s – ADE as warned by Malone and others seems to be happening – they are playing games with the definition of vaccinated and rushing into plans for 3rd and 4th shots.

This article is seriously concerning… the virus is not the only reason the pandemic is ongoing. It has a powerful ally in its fight to survive: most of the governments of the world, persistently doing all that they can to ensure the virus’ ongoing survival and spread[25]. You see …it is quite clear, to most [who] are paying attention, that the pandemic is being used to implement a significant change in the political world order. Read more here

Editor writes…

The problem is how  to awaken those who are NOT paying attention or who are too naïve to recognise the role of politicians in keeping the “virus” going… Mission impossible?

 

Comments (3)

  • Helen Reply

    Oh my goodness, how horrific. It’s Orwellian! who would have ever believed that our government wouldn’t have our best interests at heart? Well, they obviously have not! As Dr. Vernon Coleman said, this power struggle for conrol by sociopaths has been going on since the Garden of Eden. However, I say that never before has it been global thanks (or not thanks) to technology.

    September 9, 2021 at 10:28 pm
    • editor Reply

      Helen

      “Horrific” is just the beginning. I watched Joe Biden deliver his “Six-pronged plan” to beat the virus, live, at 10pm (our time) this evening. He said that Covid is now “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” – couldn’t have been better timed for this thread!

      This clip is some of the Fox presenters discussing it – 5 mins clip, to give a flavour of the immediate reaction. Incidentally, Biden named Fox News as being one of a number of Companies who are already demanding their employees get vaccinated.

      September 9, 2021 at 11:38 pm
  • Athanasius Reply

    The following video presentation by Archbishop Vigano was sent to me tonight by email. It kind of touches on this thread subject, although the general thrust is Archbishop Vigano’s response to Francis’s Motu Proprio. The reason I post it here is because it merits, in my estimation, urgent attention. We should email this to every bishop we can think of!

    By the way, there’s an echo in the room which, together with Archbishop Vigano’s broken English, doesn’t make it the easiest presentation to listen to, but well worth the effort to pursue it to the end. God bless this holy prelate for his leadership.

    https://remnant-tv.com/video/436/stones-cry-out-vigano-on-traditionis-custodes?channelName=RemnantTV

    September 10, 2021 at 12:53 am

