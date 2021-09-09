Fabulist Biden Asked Afghan President To Lie, To Conceal The Truth About The Terrorist Threat…

Fabulist Biden Asked Afghan President To Lie, To Conceal The Truth About The Terrorist Threat…

This shocking telephone attempt by Biden to get the [then] President of Afghanistan to lie about the reality of the situation on the ground shows this so-called leader of the Free World in the worst possible light.  A scoundrel of incredible proportions. Yet, it’s hardly a talking point in the mainstream media, here in the UK.  Odd.

And if the above scandal isn’t of interest to the mainstream media, you’d think that a “Catholic” President joining forces with Satanists to oppose a State (Texas) Law designed to protect unborn babies would catch their attention. Click here to read more…

Biden is a proven liar, a public pro-abortionist and a shameless Satanist-sympathiser (to put it mildly).  Isn’t it just wonderful to have a Catholic in the White House?  Leader of the Free World?

