Fabulist Biden Asked Afghan President To Lie, To Conceal The Truth About The Terrorist Threat…

This shocking telephone attempt by Biden to get the [then] President of Afghanistan to lie about the reality of the situation on the ground shows this so-called leader of the Free World in the worst possible light. A scoundrel of incredible proportions. Yet, it’s hardly a talking point in the mainstream media, here in the UK. Odd.

And if the above scandal isn’t of interest to the mainstream media, you’d think that a “Catholic” President joining forces with Satanists to oppose a State (Texas) Law designed to protect unborn babies would catch their attention. Click here to read more…

Biden is a proven liar, a public pro-abortionist and a shameless Satanist-sympathiser (to put it mildly). Isn’t it just wonderful to have a Catholic in the White House? Leader of the Free World?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



