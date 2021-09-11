Practical Faith Aka Wasting Your Life…

Practical Faith Aka Wasting Your Life…

From Wikipedia…

Fulton John Sheen was an American archbishop of the Catholic Church known for his preaching and especially his work on television and radio. Ordained a priest of the Diocese of Peoria in 1919, Sheen quickly became a renowned theologian, earning the Cardinal Mercier Prize for International Philosophy in 1923. He went on to teach theology and philosophy at the Catholic University of America as well as acting as a parish priest before being appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York in 1951. He held this position until 1966 when he was made the Bishop of Rochester. He resigned in 1969 as his 75th birthday approached, and was made the archbishop of the titular see of Newport, Wales.  Ends.

The archbishop has clearly made a serious attempt to connect the Gospels in a very practical way with everyday life; he’s worked hard to make the young people in his audience aware of the missionary nature of their Christian vocation – that is, he is teaching the truth that they are responsible for showing Christ to others.  Is this typical of sermons today… or has something been lost?

